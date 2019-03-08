Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: March Town challenged to provide the right reaction to disappointing defeat

PUBLISHED: 07:00 25 October 2019

Toby Allen's goal was not enough for March Town as they lost at Fakenham. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

Joint assistant boss Arran Duke is backing March Town to deliver the right reaction in a key spell in their season.

March Town joint assistant boss Arran Duke (right) with manager Brett Whaley. Picture: IAN CARTERMarch Town joint assistant boss Arran Duke (right) with manager Brett Whaley. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Hares slumped to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at Fakenham last Saturday as they slipped to eighth place in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North standings.

They were unable to respond to a goal from the hosts early in the second half after previously levelling before the break through Toby Allen.

And Duke insists March must bounce back immediately with a series of crucial games in league and cup ahead.

The Hares host fourth-placed Diss at the GER tomorrow, 3pm, before going to second-placed Mulbarton Wanderers on November 2 as the promotion race hots up.

They also have a home tie against current table-toppers Downham Town in the First Division KO Cup coming up on November 5.

"The loss at Fakenham was extremely disappointing," admitted Duke, pictured left.

"We dropped well below the standards we have reached in recent weeks and ultimately were punished for it.

"It was clear that it hurt the lads and we have told them that we're looking for a big reaction as we go into a run of very important games.

"We have a strong and honest group of players and they have bounced back well to defeats previously and I'm sure they will do the same again.

"The defeat to Fakenham has made the next run of matches even more crucial and we are well aware that we can't allow the levels to drop again."

The top four finishers in the First Division North this season are expected to be promoted as part of a re-structure of the non-league system.

March are currently three points adrift of that bracket but boast matches in hand on all seven sides above them in the table.

