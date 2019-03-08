Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: FA Cup exploits provide major financial boost for March Town

PUBLISHED: 09:53 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:53 26 September 2019

March Town manager Brett Whaley. Picture: IAN CARTER

March Town manager Brett Whaley. Picture: IAN CARTER

Brett Whaley has 11,890 reasons to be happy about March Town's FA Cup run.

That is the amount of money the Hares have pocketed from their exploits in the famous competition.

The Step 6 locals bowed out at the second qualifying round stage last night (Wednesday) when being beaten 3-0 by a Kingstonian side who play three levels further up the non-league ladder.

It was actually the second FA Cup exit for Whaley's men as they were beaten 3-1 at Grays Athletic in the previous round earlier this month.

But the Essex side were then thrown out of the competition for fielding an ineligible player which meant March were reinstated and handed the chance to take on Kingstonian.

They kept the Isthmian League Premier Division side at bay until five minutes before half time.

Kingstonian then doubled their lead midway through the second half and the Surrey side claimed a third goal in stoppage time.

March earned another £2,250 in prize money last night to add to the £9,640 gained in the three previous rounds which gives them a near £12,000 windfall from this competition.

"I can't emphasise enough how valuable the money is for a club at level," said Hares chief Whaley.

"It's a massive boost and we'll look to invest it wisely as we continue to move forward on and off the field.

"I'm really proud of the way we competed against Kingstonian as well. They are a very good side who played with quick passing and movement.

"We set up to contain them and managed to do that for almost all the first half, but the pressure was relentless at times and we fell behind just before half-time.

"We were brave in the way we played in the second half which was great to see against such high calibre opposition.

"We were very tired by the time they scored the third goal at the end which made the final scoreline a bit harsh on us when you consider the amount of work put in.

"We had nightmare journeys both ways too. We got held up and didn't make it to the ground until 7.15pm which certainly didn't help our preparations, and we didn't get back to March until 2.30am on the way home.

"But overall it has been a great experience in the FA Cup for everyone connected to the club."

March are still involved in the FA Vase after also coming through the opening two rounds of that competition.

Most Read

999 call to police as man enters Whittlesey supermarket and begins smashing it up - horrified staff watched the mayhem unfold

Nisa stiore in Whittlesey that opened as normal on Saturday following a disturbance the evening before which saw police called to make an arrest. Picture; NISA

Co-operative Travel - with branches in the Fens - prepared ‘for worst case scenario’ following Thomas Cook collapse

Thomas Cook has ceased trading with immediate effect after failing in a final bid to secure a rescue package from creditors. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

Police rescue nine women and arrest two men as they begin crackdown on sexual exploitation in Cambridgeshire

Nine women have been rescued and two men have been arrested in Cambridgeshire amid a nationwide crackdown on sexual exploitation. Picture: Google Maps / Supplied

Wisbech mum-of-five says she is ‘devastated’ as £3,000 family holiday to Majorca is cancelled due to Thomas Cook collapse

A fundraiser has been launched for mum-of-five Annie Woods from Wisbech (pictured) after her �3,000 family holiday was cancelled due to the collapse of Thomas Cook. Picture: Supplied/Family

Driver involved in two-car crash refuses blood test in hospital ‘because doctor was not British’

A man refused a hospital blood test following a two-car crash on the B1090 near Kings Ripton because the doctor was not British, a court has heard. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Latest from the Cambs Times

Mayor hopes to see first £100k homes in Cambridgeshire by 2021

Mayor James Palmer

Former pupil referral unit in March to get new lease of life after bid goes in to convert it to nine flats

Old Fenland Junction to become 9 flats if plans are approved for this Station Road, March, site. Picture' COUNTY COUNCIL

Children from Wisbech school join climate change walk-out with poignant banners and a strong message simply asking ‘why aren’t you listening to us?’

Showing support and solidarity with thousands across the UK, and many more thousands across the world, these children from Orchards CofE school, Wisbech, took part in last Friday's youth climate change protest. Children had the option of walking out of class or remaining in lessons. Picture; ORCHARDS SCHOOL

Horrific dash cam footage shows the terrifying moment pregnant driver ploughs her Audi car into another motorist at more than 110mph

The horrific moment Madalina-Cristina Postolache ploughed her Audi Q7 into another car at more than 110mph on Nene Parkway. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops
