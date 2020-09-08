Advanced search

March Town Ladies secure FA Cup progress after penalty shootout drama

PUBLISHED: 12:36 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:36 08 September 2020

March Town Ladies progressed in the FA Cup after edging a thrilling extra preliminary round tie with Henley Athletic Ladies on penalties. Pictured is March goalkeeper Tori Sharpe who marked a century of appearances for the club. Picture: GARY DAVIS

rch Town Ladies progressed in the FA Cup after edging a thrilling extra preliminary round tie with Henley Athletic Ladies on penalties. Pictured is March goalkeeper Tori Sharpe who marked a century of appearances for the club. Picture: GARY DAVIS

Some penalty shootout drama ensured March Town Ladies would reign supreme as they secured a passage into the next round of the Women’s FA Cup.

Gary Davis’ side beat Henley Athletic Ladies on penalties after a thrilling 4-4 draw in their extra preliminary round tie on Sunday, September 6.

The hosts took a 12th-minute lead before Kelsey Ramm netted a quickfire double to hand March the advantage. Yazmin Holmes then stroked home after beating the goalkeeper to the ball to put the Hares in control.

Henley then scored moments before and after half-time to equalise as both teams searched for a winner.

After Chloe Stanborough went close with a long-range effort, March thought they won it with Emma Searle’s 30-yard free-kick putting them 4-3 up, before Henley levelled at the death.

MORE: March Town Ladies prepare for FA Cup tie with fine pre-season wins

Ramm, Stanborough and Searle scored their penalties for March, as Hares goalkeeper Tori Sharpe, who played her 100th game for the club, saved Henley’s third spot-kick.

Player of the match Claire Newton struck to leave Adele Munday to net the winning penalty and set up a date with Peterborough Northern Star in the preliminary round on Sunday, September 20.

