NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: March Town return to winning ways in a thriller

March Town players celebrate during their win against Diss Town. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

March Town responded to back-to-back defeats in style by edging a seven-goal thriller with Diss Town in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North last Saturday.

March Town goalkeeper Charlie Congreve keeps Diss Town at bay. Picture: IAN CARTER March Town goalkeeper Charlie Congreve keeps Diss Town at bay. Picture: IAN CARTER

Star striker Jack Friend's double and a couple of screamers from Tarren Moxon and Toby Allen earned the Hares a vital 4-3 victory on a terribly wet day at the GER.

This result lifted March level on points with their opponents, climbing into fifth spot on goal difference with games in hand over the top four.

Despite the tepid conditions, both teams started quickly and this end-to-end nature continued throughout to produce a gripping contest.

Assistant bosses Chris Lenton and Arran Duke took charge of the Hares with manager Brett Whaley away, and they shuffled the pack by making four changes from the side which was beaten 2-1 at Fakenham the previous Saturday.

Jack Friend strikes for March Town in their win over Diss Town. Picture: IAN CARTER Jack Friend strikes for March Town in their win over Diss Town. Picture: IAN CARTER

It took only six minutes for Charlie Webb to fire visitors Diss ahead, slotting past Hares goalkeeper Charlie Congreve.

Moxon, one of the recalled March players, then found time and space to curl into the top corner past a helpless George Macrae to draw March level before Webb produced a stunner of his own as Diss regained the lead three minutes later.

Leading March scorer Jack Friend found opportunities space during the opening half-an-hour, but he took his first good chance with aplomb when it arrived in the 32nd minute having latched onto a threaded pass from Allen.

The returning Craig Gillies perhaps should have prodded the hosts into the lead from point-blank range, but Friend was there to net his brace in stoppage time at the end of the opening half and enlighten a rain-soaked GER.

Action from March Town's clash with Diss Town last Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER Action from March Town's clash with Diss Town last Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER

An individual effort combined with impressive balance and precise finishing completed a fine comeback just before the break, to stun a Diss side who were initially glowing with confidence.

But a rollercoaster contest had not came to a halt just yet as after Allen headed onto the crossbar, Diss were unfortunate not to grab an equaliser.

A driven set-piece was parried away by Congreve, before Alex McIntosh became the unlucky party and skewed the rebound wide from point-blank range.

This was one of the few openings Diss would have as March enjoyed waves of attacking pressure, particularly down the wings with Lewis Gibson's teasing deliveries causing major issues.

In the end, these regular spells proved too much for Diss, Allen reflecting a fine performance with a sumptuous strike from 25 yards that any goalkeeper would struggle to save.

Diss didn't go down without a fight as Matt Aldiss headed past Congreve in search of a first away league draw this season two minutes from time, but this was merely a consolation.

Loud cheers from supporters in the newly-named Ischebeck Titan Stand greeted the March squad once they knew a third home league win was confirmed, which on the basis of this game, were relieved ones.

March Town: Charlie Congreve; Jamie Short, Lewis Gibson, Gavin Cooke, Danny Emmington, Adam Rothery, Tarren Moxon (sub Scott Callaghan), Toby Allen, Jack Friend, Craig Gillies, Josh Burrows (sub Flo Tsaguim).

MATCH DETAILS

Goals: March Town - Moxon (12), Friend (32 and 45+1), Allen (78). Diss Town - Webb (6 and 15), Aldiss (88).

Caution: March Town - Callaghan (foul).

Referee: Brian O'Sullivan.

Attendance: 80.