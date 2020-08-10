Advanced search

March Town Ladies ease to victory in pre-season opener following lockdown

PUBLISHED: 16:09 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:09 10 August 2020

March Town Ladies romped to a comfortable victory over Brampton Ladies in their pre-season opener on Sunday, August 9. Picture: STEVE HONE

steve hone photography

March Town Ladies returned to action in style, despite missing several key players.

The Hares romped to a 7-1 win over Brampton Ladies in their first friendly of the season on Sunday, August 9, new signings Josie Turner and Chloe Stanborough netting twice.

It was March who took the lead thanks to Turner’s close-range effort as good work on the left-wing led to a second courtesy of Yazmin Holmes’ strike from 20 yards, before Stanborough tapped home an Eleanor McLeish cross to lead 3-1 at half-time.

McLeish added to the scoresheet after the break before another new signing, Kelsey Ramm, fired home a Louise Billingham cross.

Turner then scored her second and Stanborough netted her double from a corner 10 minutes from time.

MORE: March Town FC still have plenty to celebrate with end-of-season awards

Gary Davis, manager of March Town Ladies FC, said: “It was a good performance with some excellent passing and moving throughout the game, especially considering some of the players hadn’t played together.”

March play Histon Ladies in their next fixture at Estover Park on Sunday, August 16 (2pm).

Davis’ side have also been accepted into the Women’s FA Cup for the 2020-21 season, and will play in an extra preliminary round tie on Sunday, September 6.

