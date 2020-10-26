Advanced search

March Town Ladies secure new sponsor as men’s teams cement a winning weekend

PUBLISHED: 14:15 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:15 26 October 2020

March Town Ladies have secured the sponsorship of Hillberry�s Kitchens and Bedrooms as their new matchday polo shirt sponsor for the 2020-21 season. Back row (from left): Emma Searle, Tori Sharpe, Adele Munday, Jessica Kreuss, Ewelina Jerszak, SJ Heyward and Kelsey Ramm. Front row (from left): Meg Webb, Abby Grist, Naomi McGarvie, Josie Turner, Ella Nutter, Yazmin Holmes and Kara Lumley. Picture: STEVE HONE

March Town Ladies have secured the sponsorship of Hillberry�s Kitchens and Bedrooms as their new matchday polo shirt sponsor for the 2020-21 season. Back row (from left): Emma Searle, Tori Sharpe, Adele Munday, Jessica Kreuss, Ewelina Jerszak, SJ Heyward and Kelsey Ramm. Front row (from left): Meg Webb, Abby Grist, Naomi McGarvie, Josie Turner, Ella Nutter, Yazmin Holmes and Kara Lumley. Picture: STEVE HONE

steve hone photography

March Town Ladies have been boosted off the pitch after they secured a new sponsor.

March Town Ladies have secured the sponsorship of Hillberry’s Kitchens and Bedrooms as their new matchday polo shirt sponsor for the 2020-21 season. Picture: STEVE HONEMarch Town Ladies have secured the sponsorship of Hillberry’s Kitchens and Bedrooms as their new matchday polo shirt sponsor for the 2020-21 season. Picture: STEVE HONE

The Hares have been supported by Hillberry’s Kitchens and Bedrooms, who have sponsored the ladies’ teams matchday polo shirts for the 2020-21 season.

Gary Davis, manager of March Town Ladies, said: “The team look very smart and it is great to be supported by local businesses.”

The ladies were without a fixture at the weekend, but look to record a first win in three Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division matches versus Cambridge City Ladies 3rds at the GER on Sunday, November 1, 2pm.

Meanwhile, the men’s teams were in fine form as they all recorded victories.

Arran Duke’s first-team won 2-0 at Diss Town in Thurlow Nunn League, First Division North on Saturday thanks to Jack Friend and an own goal, while the reserve and A teams won in the Cambs League.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Free school meals: Here’s where you can go for half-term support in March and Chatteris

Here are the places in March and Chatteris that are offering free meals this half-term, inspired by footballer Marcus Rashford’s campaign (right). Picture: ARCHANT/FACEBOOK/PA WIRE

March Town Ladies secure new sponsor as men’s teams cement a winning weekend

March Town Ladies have secured the sponsorship of Hillberry�s Kitchens and Bedrooms as their new matchday polo shirt sponsor for the 2020-21 season. Back row (from left): Emma Searle, Tori Sharpe, Adele Munday, Jessica Kreuss, Ewelina Jerszak, SJ Heyward and Kelsey Ramm. Front row (from left): Meg Webb, Abby Grist, Naomi McGarvie, Josie Turner, Ella Nutter, Yazmin Holmes and Kara Lumley. Picture: STEVE HONE

Registered sex offender, 55, in court charged with making indecent child images

Registered sex offender Mark Enefer from March will appear in court today charged with making indecent images of a child and breaching conditions placed upon him. Picture: Archant/File

Long arm of the law catches up with burglar who fled drug ‘factory’ house with cannabis plants

James Law (centre) jailed for burglary after breaking into this house in Churchill Road, Wisbech, where police found a drugs 'factory'. Picture: CAMBS POLICE/ARCHANT

Shop Local: March diner Shooters keeps calm and carries on to give a taste of America

Olivia Linley has been working at Shooters American Diner for three years but was named as manager in July. Picture: IAN CARTER