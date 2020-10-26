March Town Ladies secure new sponsor as men’s teams cement a winning weekend
steve hone photography
March Town Ladies have been boosted off the pitch after they secured a new sponsor.
The Hares have been supported by Hillberry’s Kitchens and Bedrooms, who have sponsored the ladies’ teams matchday polo shirts for the 2020-21 season.
Gary Davis, manager of March Town Ladies, said: “The team look very smart and it is great to be supported by local businesses.”
The ladies were without a fixture at the weekend, but look to record a first win in three Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division matches versus Cambridge City Ladies 3rds at the GER on Sunday, November 1, 2pm.
Meanwhile, the men’s teams were in fine form as they all recorded victories.
Arran Duke’s first-team won 2-0 at Diss Town in Thurlow Nunn League, First Division North on Saturday thanks to Jack Friend and an own goal, while the reserve and A teams won in the Cambs League.
