NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: March Town chairman calls for 2019/20 season to resume - and insists making it null and void should not be an option

March Town chairman Phil White right with Dan Muzzelwhite, Southern Regional sales manager of Ischebeck Titan, who sponsor the main stand at the GER. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Chairman Phil White admits March Town would be devastated to see the 2019/20 declared null and void.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

March Town striker Craig Gillies celebrates a goal with supporters during a Thurlow Nunn League First Division North win against Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves. Picture: IAN CARTER March Town striker Craig Gillies celebrates a goal with supporters during a Thurlow Nunn League First Division North win against Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Hares were sitting in a Thurlow Nunn League First Division North promotion spot and had also booked their place in two cup finals when the campaign was brought to a halt by the Coronavirus outbreak.

Leagues from Step 3 to Step 6 (where March play) are in favour to terminating the season with immediate effect, but must consider two possible outcomes.

They could use a points-per-game system to calculate the final standings or simply rule the entire season was null and void.

Neither option sits well with Hares supremo White who sees no reason for such a hasty conclusion to be called.

White said: “We received an email from the Thurlow Nunn League asking for our views and preferences – as all clubs did.

“We communicated the fact that we want the season to continue if at all possible, but I think the FA and the leagues have made their mind up that the season is going to end.

“No-one is sure what is happening in the world – let alone in football – so there is no need for a decision to be made now.

“Things will have changed a month or two months down the line and I feel the situation should just be monitored.

“Our first choice is to finish the season properly and I see no reason why that can’t happen once we’re able to start playing again.

“If that’s not the case, then we surely have to use the points-per-game system. Making the season null and void should not even been in the equation.

You may also want to watch:

“So much hard work has gone into it from players and clubs, but everything will get ripped up and a line drawn through it as if it didn’t happen.

“Our support this season – both at home and away – has been nothing short of phenomenal and those fans deserve to see it be completed rather than just deleted.

“But whatever happens, we’ll just have to get on with it. We’ll dust ourselves down and pray we can keep hold of the players and go again next season.”

March are fourth in the First Division North standings – enough to earn them promotion to the Premier Division.

They are also through to the First Division KO Cup final in which they are scheduled to face South side Great Oakley.

And the Hares have also reached the Cambs Invitation Cup final only to see it declared null and void by the Cambridgeshire Football Association with all of their incomplete competitions scrapped.

But it is a decision that March, who were due to face higher-level Cambridge City in the showpiece - have challenged.

Fenland rivals Wisbech Town lifted the same trophy in the 2015/16 season although the final against Cambridge City didn’t take place until early in the following campaign.

White added: “The two finals are just 90 minutes of football. Surely they can be played any day of the week, any month of the year.

“We’ve gone back to the Cambs FA to ask if they can reconsider their decision about the Invitation Cup.

“We know the final in 2016 was held over to the start of the following season and we’d like that to happen again rather than for it to be not played.

“We’ve never been in a cup final in the 11-and-a-half years I’ve been involved at March Town. We’ve now managed to reach two in the same season and probably won’t get to play either of them!”