March Town react to FA Vase exit with dramatic league win at Downham Town

PUBLISHED: 08:30 15 October 2020

Jack Saunders scored a stoppage time winner for March Town as they reacted to their FA Vase exit in style.

Saunders’ 91st-minute strike sealed a 3-2 win at Downham Town in Thurlow Nunn League, First Division North on Wednesday night, Craig Gillies and Jamie Short grabbing the other Hares goals.

The victory comes after Arran Duke’s men were beaten on penalties by fellow league rivals Norwich CBS in the second qualifying round of the FA Vase last Saturday.

“It’s a positive result against a team that’s always difficult to play against,” Duke said.

“We were moving the ball well, full of confidence and we just told the lads to go and play. They’re more than capable of playing against any team at this level and getting chances.

“We switched off for the goals and probably had a 15-minute spell where we looked shaky.

“Downham are always a threat, but we’ve got a good performance and the three points, which is very pleasing.”

MORE: March Town boss full of praise ahead of FA Vase tie with Norwich CBS

Defender Gavin Cooke has joined Peterborough League Premier Division side ICA Sports, while Duke said that midfielder Jack Rawson is set to join Downham.

March are back in league action at home to Debenham LC on Saturday, 3pm.

