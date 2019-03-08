NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Gillies goes on the March as Hares slam sorry Saints

Craig Gillies helped himself to four goals as March Town thumped Wisbech St Mary on Wednesday night. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

March Town piled on the misery for Wisbech St Mary in a Fenland derby showdown last night.

Hares hotshot Jack Friend struck twice against former club Wisbech St Mary. Picture: IAN CARTER Hares hotshot Jack Friend struck twice against former club Wisbech St Mary. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Hares cruised to a 6-0 victory in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North clash at the ABC Quality Meats Stadium.

Craig Gillies grabbed four of the March goals with former Saints man Jack Friend bagging the other two against his old club.

Hares boss Brett Whaley said: "Saints made it difficult for us in the first half, but we changed shape and were excellent after the break.

"Our frontmen shared six goals and our defence kept a clean sheet so it was a good night all round.

"Craig loves scoring and the four goals will be great for his confidence. He worked hard, for himself into good areas and got his rewards."

Gillies made the breakthrough just before half-time when tucking away a Friend cross before the rest of the damage was done in the second half.

He doubled the lead with a penalty after Friend was fouled before completing his hat-trick when heading in a Dylan Kilford free-kick.

Friend then got in on the goalscoring act after a slick exchange of passes with Gillies before the latter player completed his four-goal haul.

Friend had the final say when coolly converting in a one-on-one situation.

The victory lifted March into the top half of the First Division North standings and they boast games in hand over all but one of the eight teams above them.

Saints, managed by ex-March chief Mel Mattless, are rooted to the bottom of the table after losing all six games so far. They also brought up the rear last season but were not relegated.