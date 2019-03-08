Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: March Town manager delighted with side's fine progress to finish fourth

PUBLISHED: 08:48 03 May 2019

Manager Brett Whaley led March Town to fourth place in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Picture: IAN CARTER

Manager Brett Whaley led March Town to fourth place in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

March Town boss Brett Whaley has spoken of his delight following a season of immense progress on and off the pitch.

March Town striker Jack Friend is the joint highest goalscorer in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Picture: IAN CARTERMarch Town striker Jack Friend is the joint highest goalscorer in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Picture: IAN CARTER

Whaley led the Hares to fourth place in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North – a sharp rise after ending up 16th a year earlier.

And their exciting side has certainly created a buzz with three-figure attendances regularly being attracted to the GER.

“The club's priority was to finish high enough to earn a place in the FA Cup again and we've done that,” said Whaley.

“My objective at the start of the season was fourth place and it's pleasing to get over the line in that regard as well.

“We've made tremendous progress and everyone involved can be hugely proud of that. We've only lost six games all season, we've never lost back-to-back games and we have scored close to 100 goals. There are a whole host of positives not least of all the size of the crowds we've been attracting.

“We've regularly had more than 100 supporters at home games and it's great to see the local public backing us as we try to give them a successful team to cheer on.”

You may also want to watch:

The Hares came from behind to sign off with a 2-1 victory at Diss in their closing game last Saturday.

Craig Gillies levelled from the spot on the stroke of half-time after Luke Pepper was fouled and hit the winner with 20 minutes left.

Whaley handed a senior debut to Under 18s goalkeeper Charlie Pocklington at Diss with regular number one Simon Dalton absent.

“We produced arguably our best performance of the season on Easter Monday against Fakenham, but then had to make four changes for the trip to Diss,” added Whaley.

“We ended up with a very young side and it didn't quite happen for us in the first half when we fell behind. Getting level just before half-time was a real boost given we had played pretty poorly to that point, but the boys really rallied in the second half and we managed to shut up shop after getting ourselves in front.

“It was another case of finding a way to win on a day when we weren't at our best, but we have to find more consistency in terms of performances if we are to progress again next season.”

The Hares will be determined to hang on to strike ace Jack Friend, who finished as joint-top scorer in the First Division North with 32 goals in a prolific campaign, with 21 of those goals after his switch from Wisbech St Mary.

The club have launched a third senior side for next season which will play in the Cambidgeshire County League.

Rob Pooley, who ran the Under-18 side this term, will take the reins with former Wisbech St Mary stalwart Mark Warren coming in to take charge of the youth set-up for 2019/20.

Most Read

‘Stay indoors’ warning by Cambridgeshire Police after discovery of what’s been described as ‘hazardous substance’ at a property in March

Police warning after 'hazardous substance' discovered at a house in March, Cambridgeshire. Emergency services on the scene. Picture' ARCHANT GRAPHIC

Emergency services stand down after March householder falls ill opening suspected ‘hazardous substance’ discovered in package

The police blockade has been moved back and crews are beginning to leave the scene at Bittern Way in March where a ‘hazardous substance’ was found in a property. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Protest letters flood in to Fenland Council over plans to build 45 homes on site of house and grounds left to the town by former mayor

The home of former mayor Patsy Brewin could be demolished to make way for up to 53 houses and flats. The proceeds will boost educational chances for young people in March as part of her legacy

Wedding of Stuart James Mills and Rachel Lesley Wright

Stuart James Mills married Rachel Lesley Wright at St Peter's Church in March on Easter Saturday. Picture: LES MILLS.

Fenland: local elections 2019: Cambridgeshire police probe ‘no author’ leaflet attacking mayor-elect ahead of Thursday’s poll

Mayor elect Kit Owen with mayor Jan French head St George's Day parade in March. Police confirmed today they are investigating 'malicious' election leaflet put out attacking Cllr Owen ahead of Thursday's local elections. Picture; IAN CARTER

Most Read

‘Stay indoors’ warning by Cambridgeshire Police after discovery of what’s been described as ‘hazardous substance’ at a property in March

Police warning after 'hazardous substance' discovered at a house in March, Cambridgeshire. Emergency services on the scene. Picture' ARCHANT GRAPHIC

Emergency services stand down after March householder falls ill opening suspected ‘hazardous substance’ discovered in package

The police blockade has been moved back and crews are beginning to leave the scene at Bittern Way in March where a ‘hazardous substance’ was found in a property. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Protest letters flood in to Fenland Council over plans to build 45 homes on site of house and grounds left to the town by former mayor

The home of former mayor Patsy Brewin could be demolished to make way for up to 53 houses and flats. The proceeds will boost educational chances for young people in March as part of her legacy

Wedding of Stuart James Mills and Rachel Lesley Wright

Stuart James Mills married Rachel Lesley Wright at St Peter's Church in March on Easter Saturday. Picture: LES MILLS.

Fenland: local elections 2019: Cambridgeshire police probe ‘no author’ leaflet attacking mayor-elect ahead of Thursday’s poll

Mayor elect Kit Owen with mayor Jan French head St George's Day parade in March. Police confirmed today they are investigating 'malicious' election leaflet put out attacking Cllr Owen ahead of Thursday's local elections. Picture; IAN CARTER

Latest from the Cambs Times

Eccentric politician Lord Toby Jug has died

The Toby Jug canvassing for votes in St Ives

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: March Town manager delighted with side’s fine progress to finish fourth

Manager Brett Whaley led March Town to fourth place in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Picture: IAN CARTER

Emergency services stand down after March householder falls ill opening suspected ‘hazardous substance’ discovered in package

The police blockade has been moved back and crews are beginning to leave the scene at Bittern Way in March where a ‘hazardous substance’ was found in a property. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

No case to answer for East Cambs Tory councillor as her husband admits criminal damage to Range Rover Sport on their way home in Ely

Christoipher Sennitt, 59, was caught on CCTV causing damage to the parked, three year old Range Rover last August. His wife, Carol, a local councillor, and seen with him had the case against her withdrawn. Picture: CCTV/SWNS

‘Stay indoors’ warning by Cambridgeshire Police after discovery of what’s been described as ‘hazardous substance’ at a property in March

Police warning after 'hazardous substance' discovered at a house in March, Cambridgeshire. Emergency services on the scene. Picture' ARCHANT GRAPHIC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists