NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Jamie's dramatic strike ensures March Town don't come up Short

March Town manager Brett Whaley saw his side snatch a late victory at Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

March Town snatched victory with the last kick of the game last Saturday.

Defender Jamie Short provided the decisive final touch to earn a 2-1 success at Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North.

All of the goals arrived in the closing 15 minutes with new signing Dylan Edge going from hero to villain in his Hares debut.

The former Wisbech Town man broke the deadlock moments after being introduced as a substitute but was then sin-binned for his protests in the aftermath of a controversial Felixstowe leveller as appeals for a foul on goalkeeper Charlie Congreve were ignored.

But March responded superbly to defy their numerical disadvantage and snatch maximum points as Short pounced after a Jack Friend free-kick was saved.

"It was a dramatic finish to a game I felt we controlled," said Hares boss Brett Whaley.

"It was also a much tougher test than we expected against a team struggling near the bottom of the league as they had four first-team regulars in their team.

"I feel it makes a bit of a mockery of our league that lads who are suspended at Step 4 are then able to play at Step 6, but we can't do anything about that.

"We still had a game to win to keep ourselves in a decent position in the table despite throwing some silly points away this season."

The Hares remain seventh in the First Division North standings - four points off the top four but with matches in hand on many of the teams above them.

They now have four consecutive home games in the First Division North, starting with a clash against AFC Sudbury Reserves this Saturday, 3pm, at the GER.

"We really have to take advantage of this run of fixtures," added Whaley.

"We've already played 24 games this season which has put a big strain on a small squad and also meant that our opportunities to train have been very limited.

"Thankfully now we have a clearer spell without any midweek fixtures so we can get back to putting the work in on the training pitch.

"I've not been able to select an unchanged team once all season and hopefully now we can get a bit more consistency in that respect as well."

Whaley is keen to add a new defensive recruit with Drew Barker suffering a hamstring injury and Dylan Kilford taking a break from football.

March eased into the semi-finals of the Cambs Invitation Cup on Tuesday.

The Hares triumphed 4-2 at Cambridgeshire County League side Eynesbury United in the last eight. Strikes from Edge, Craig Gillies, Gav Cooke and an own goal eased them through.