Hares suffer late horror show on return from lockdown

March Town Ladies fell to defeat in their first game since lockdown, Yazmin Holmes the Hares player of the match against St Ives Town Ladies Development. Picture: STEVE HONE Archant

March Town Ladies were 10 minutes away from victory before a late horror show cost them on their return from lockdown.

Having held a one-goal lead, March were made to pay, losing 4-3 to St Ives Town Ladies Development in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division on Sunday.

Player of the match Yazmin Holmes found Josie Turner with a defence-splitting pass to give the Hares an advantage, before Kelsey Ramm and Emma Searle netted.

It was not all one-way traffic as St Ives, who forced Hares ‘keeper Tori Sharpe into some fine saves, scored before a penalty made it 3-2 at half-time.

Eleanor Mcleish and Abby Grist went close for the hosts after the break, but a speculative effort from distance dipped over Sharpe to level the score.

A point looked likely, but a goalmouth scramble on 88 minutes earned St Ives the win.

Gary Davis, manager of March Town Ladies, said: “The commitment from the team was first-class and we played with team members in unorthodox positions, but the ladies gave it their all and caused a lot of problems for the league leaders.”

March, who sit eighth in the table, visit nearby Leverington Ladies on Sunday, January 3.