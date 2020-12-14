Advanced search

Hares suffer late horror show on return from lockdown

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 December 2020

March Town Ladies fell to defeat in their first game since lockdown, Yazmin Holmes the Hares player of the match against St Ives Town Ladies Development. Picture: STEVE HONE

March Town Ladies fell to defeat in their first game since lockdown, Yazmin Holmes the Hares player of the match against St Ives Town Ladies Development. Picture: STEVE HONE

Archant

March Town Ladies were 10 minutes away from victory before a late horror show cost them on their return from lockdown.

Having held a one-goal lead, March were made to pay, losing 4-3 to St Ives Town Ladies Development in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division on Sunday.

Player of the match Yazmin Holmes found Josie Turner with a defence-splitting pass to give the Hares an advantage, before Kelsey Ramm and Emma Searle netted.

It was not all one-way traffic as St Ives, who forced Hares ‘keeper Tori Sharpe into some fine saves, scored before a penalty made it 3-2 at half-time.

Eleanor Mcleish and Abby Grist went close for the hosts after the break, but a speculative effort from distance dipped over Sharpe to level the score.

A point looked likely, but a goalmouth scramble on 88 minutes earned St Ives the win.

Gary Davis, manager of March Town Ladies, said: “The commitment from the team was first-class and we played with team members in unorthodox positions, but the ladies gave it their all and caused a lot of problems for the league leaders.”

March, who sit eighth in the table, visit nearby Leverington Ladies on Sunday, January 3.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Santa tour receives ‘unbelievable’ turnout amid Covid-19 pandemic

The annual Santa float, ran by Whittlesey Lions and the Whittlesey Round Table, attracted a high turnout despite not being able to run quite like normal due to Covid-19 restrictions. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE

Further avian flu measures introduced from today

Tougher measures have been introduced from today to prevent the spread of avian flu. Picture: Ian Burt

Hares suffer late horror show on return from lockdown

March Town Ladies fell to defeat in their first game since lockdown, Yazmin Holmes the Hares player of the match against St Ives Town Ladies Development. Picture: STEVE HONE

Hares boss describes ‘hardest period’ of his managerial career to date

March Town boss Arran Duke (right) admits the Covid-19 pandemic has been the toughest test of his managerial career so far as he looks to refocus his players on their promotion push. Mark Warren (left), assistant manager, accompanies Duke on the touchline. Picture: IAN CARTER

Youth radio station handed over £9,500 in lottery funding to continue its work

MP Steve Barclay hands over a check for over £9,500 to Fenland Youth Radio from the National Lottery Fund. In the background is station manager David Carr (L) and Aaron Gray (R). Pictures: Steve Barclay MP