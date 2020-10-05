Advanced search

March Town Ladies turn on the style with dominant Cambs League display

Yaz Holmes in action for March Town Ladies against Riverside Ladies at the GER. Picture: STEVE HONE

Yaz Holmes in action for March Town Ladies against Riverside Ladies at the GER. Picture: STEVE HONE

March Town Ladies turned on the style to go level on points at the top of the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division.

Josie Turner scored four times for March Town Ladies in their league victory at home to Riverside Ladies. Picture: STEVE HONEJosie Turner scored four times for March Town Ladies in their league victory at home to Riverside Ladies. Picture: STEVE HONE

The Hares dispatched Riverside Ladies 8-4 at the GER on Sunday, October 4, with Josie Turner returning from suspension with a 15-minute hat-trick.

Turner first chipped the goalkeeper from 15 yards, before a close-range effort and tidy side-footed finish earned her treble.

Riverside pulled one back on 30 minutes, before Yaz Holmes turned home an Abby Grist cross.

The visitors got their second, which led Grist to score following a weaving run before Turner grabbed her fourth from close-range.

Riverside netted two consolation goals to make it 6-4, but an exquisite chip from Tahleya Roncari to assist Holmes for her second, followed by Kelsey Ramm’s strike ensured consecutive league wins.

March visit St Ives Town Ladies Development in a league clash on Sunday, October 11, 2pm.

