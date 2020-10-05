March Town Ladies turn on the style with dominant Cambs League display
PUBLISHED: 15:51 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:51 05 October 2020
steve hone photography
March Town Ladies turned on the style to go level on points at the top of the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division.
The Hares dispatched Riverside Ladies 8-4 at the GER on Sunday, October 4, with Josie Turner returning from suspension with a 15-minute hat-trick.
Turner first chipped the goalkeeper from 15 yards, before a close-range effort and tidy side-footed finish earned her treble.
Riverside pulled one back on 30 minutes, before Yaz Holmes turned home an Abby Grist cross.
The visitors got their second, which led Grist to score following a weaving run before Turner grabbed her fourth from close-range.
MORE: March Town Ladies respond to FA Cup exit with Cambs League win
Riverside netted two consolation goals to make it 6-4, but an exquisite chip from Tahleya Roncari to assist Holmes for her second, followed by Kelsey Ramm’s strike ensured consecutive league wins.
March visit St Ives Town Ladies Development in a league clash on Sunday, October 11, 2pm.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.