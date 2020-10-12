Injury-hit March Town Ladies slump to first Cambs League defeat

Adele Munday (blue) was named player of the match for March Town Ladies in their league defeat at St Ives Town Ladies Development. Picture: STEVE HONE steve hone photography

Injuries proved costly for March Town Ladies as they slumped to their first league defeat of the season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Hares were beaten 8-1 by St Ives Town Ladies Development in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division on Sunday, despite taking the lead through Yazmin Holmes who turned in an Abby Grist cross.

A misplaced cross drew St Ives level after Josie Turner and Kelsey Ramm could not take their chances for the visitors.

Injury then struck for two of March’s centre-backs as the hosts took full advantage in the second-half with two quickfire goals.

Gary Davis’ side showed some fight after the break, Naomi McGarvie seeing a good effort saved, but the Ives dominated and scored five more times to go top of the table.

MORE: March Town Ladies turn on the style with dominant Cambs League display

Player of the match was Adele Munday.

Next up for March is a league fixture with fellow Fenland outfit Whittlesey Athletic Ladies at the GER on Sunday, October 18, 2pm.

You may also want to watch: