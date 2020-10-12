Injury-hit March Town Ladies slump to first Cambs League defeat
PUBLISHED: 11:15 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:15 12 October 2020
steve hone photography
Injuries proved costly for March Town Ladies as they slumped to their first league defeat of the season.
The Hares were beaten 8-1 by St Ives Town Ladies Development in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division on Sunday, despite taking the lead through Yazmin Holmes who turned in an Abby Grist cross.
A misplaced cross drew St Ives level after Josie Turner and Kelsey Ramm could not take their chances for the visitors.
Injury then struck for two of March’s centre-backs as the hosts took full advantage in the second-half with two quickfire goals.
Gary Davis’ side showed some fight after the break, Naomi McGarvie seeing a good effort saved, but the Ives dominated and scored five more times to go top of the table.
Player of the match was Adele Munday.
Next up for March is a league fixture with fellow Fenland outfit Whittlesey Athletic Ladies at the GER on Sunday, October 18, 2pm.
