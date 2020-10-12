Advanced search

Injury-hit March Town Ladies slump to first Cambs League defeat

PUBLISHED: 11:15 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 11:15 12 October 2020

Adele Munday (blue) was named player of the match for March Town Ladies in their league defeat at St Ives Town Ladies Development. Picture: STEVE HONE

Adele Munday (blue) was named player of the match for March Town Ladies in their league defeat at St Ives Town Ladies Development. Picture: STEVE HONE

Injuries proved costly for March Town Ladies as they slumped to their first league defeat of the season.

The Hares were beaten 8-1 by St Ives Town Ladies Development in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division on Sunday, despite taking the lead through Yazmin Holmes who turned in an Abby Grist cross.

A misplaced cross drew St Ives level after Josie Turner and Kelsey Ramm could not take their chances for the visitors.

Injury then struck for two of March’s centre-backs as the hosts took full advantage in the second-half with two quickfire goals.

Gary Davis’ side showed some fight after the break, Naomi McGarvie seeing a good effort saved, but the Ives dominated and scored five more times to go top of the table.

Player of the match was Adele Munday.

Next up for March is a league fixture with fellow Fenland outfit Whittlesey Athletic Ladies at the GER on Sunday, October 18, 2pm.

