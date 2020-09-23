Park Ladies score six of the best in resounding Cambridgeshire County League win

Park Ladies began their promotion bid in the Cambridgeshire County League in style with an opening day win at Deeping United Ladies. Picture: PARK LADIES Archant

Park Ladies began their promotion bid to Cambridgeshire’s top flight in style with a resounding win on the road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rob Mitchell’s team took 15 minutes to settle but found their rhythm in a 6-0 victory at Deeping United Ladies in the Championship North Division of the Women’s County League.

Georgia Payne was brought down after a powerful run into the penalty area, before Fran Plitsch converted the spot-kick on 17 minutes.

Plitsch then turned provider as she squared a pass to Payne, whose dipping shot from outside the penalty area found its way past the goalkeeper nine minutes later.

The visitors continued to pressure Deeping after half-time and added a third on 73 minutes as Eilish Brown netted from Payne’s cross following a strong left-sided run from Erin Powell.

Powell then fed Payne who completed her hat-trick with a low shot five minutes from time.

MORE: Park Ladies eye promotion challenge in bid to join Fenland neighbours

Plitsch added her second with a drilled effort, before Payne scored once more for her fourth and Park’s sixth.

Last weekend also marked a farewell performance from Park’s Darcy Howe, who is heading to university.

Player of the match – Eilish Brown.

Park Ladies host Eaton Socon Ladies in the league on Sunday, September 27, 2pm.

You may also want to watch: