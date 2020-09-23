Advanced search

Park Ladies score six of the best in resounding Cambridgeshire County League win

PUBLISHED: 18:43 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:43 23 September 2020

Park Ladies began their promotion bid in the Cambridgeshire County League in style with an opening day win at Deeping United Ladies. Picture: PARK LADIES

Park Ladies began their promotion bid in the Cambridgeshire County League in style with an opening day win at Deeping United Ladies. Picture: PARK LADIES

Park Ladies began their promotion bid to Cambridgeshire’s top flight in style with a resounding win on the road.

Rob Mitchell’s team took 15 minutes to settle but found their rhythm in a 6-0 victory at Deeping United Ladies in the Championship North Division of the Women’s County League.

Georgia Payne was brought down after a powerful run into the penalty area, before Fran Plitsch converted the spot-kick on 17 minutes.

Plitsch then turned provider as she squared a pass to Payne, whose dipping shot from outside the penalty area found its way past the goalkeeper nine minutes later.

The visitors continued to pressure Deeping after half-time and added a third on 73 minutes as Eilish Brown netted from Payne’s cross following a strong left-sided run from Erin Powell.

Powell then fed Payne who completed her hat-trick with a low shot five minutes from time.

MORE: Park Ladies eye promotion challenge in bid to join Fenland neighbours

Plitsch added her second with a drilled effort, before Payne scored once more for her fourth and Park’s sixth.

Last weekend also marked a farewell performance from Park’s Darcy Howe, who is heading to university.

Player of the match – Eilish Brown.

Park Ladies host Eaton Socon Ladies in the league on Sunday, September 27, 2pm.

