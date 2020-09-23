Park Ladies score six of the best in resounding Cambridgeshire County League win
PUBLISHED: 18:43 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:43 23 September 2020
Park Ladies began their promotion bid to Cambridgeshire’s top flight in style with a resounding win on the road.
Rob Mitchell’s team took 15 minutes to settle but found their rhythm in a 6-0 victory at Deeping United Ladies in the Championship North Division of the Women’s County League.
Georgia Payne was brought down after a powerful run into the penalty area, before Fran Plitsch converted the spot-kick on 17 minutes.
Plitsch then turned provider as she squared a pass to Payne, whose dipping shot from outside the penalty area found its way past the goalkeeper nine minutes later.
The visitors continued to pressure Deeping after half-time and added a third on 73 minutes as Eilish Brown netted from Payne’s cross following a strong left-sided run from Erin Powell.
Powell then fed Payne who completed her hat-trick with a low shot five minutes from time.
Plitsch added her second with a drilled effort, before Payne scored once more for her fourth and Park’s sixth.
Last weekend also marked a farewell performance from Park’s Darcy Howe, who is heading to university.
Player of the match – Eilish Brown.
Park Ladies host Eaton Socon Ladies in the league on Sunday, September 27, 2pm.
