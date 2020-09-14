Advanced search

Park Ladies eye promotion challenge in bid to join Fenland neighbours

PUBLISHED: 17:56 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:57 14 September 2020

Park Ladies have been preparing on and off the pitch as they eye a promotion challenge to the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division. Picture: SUPPLIED/PARK LADIES

Park Ladies are gunning for a promotion challenge as they look to pick up where they left off.

Rob Mitchell’s team were on course for a place in the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division before the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the 2019-20 campaign.

“No football for three months took its toll on the players’ mental and physical health,” Rob Mitchell, head coach of Park Ladies, said.

“Luckily, Park managed to secure funding from the Cambridgeshire Community Foundation which supplies the ladies with essential individual and team training equipment to allow them to get ready for football’s return.”

The team, who play their home matches at Parkfield Sports Club in Wimblington, have also been working on the pitch with small group and team training, as well as pre-season friendlies.

“We gave ourselves some tough pre-season tests to enable us to learn and improve which resulted in a few heavy losses at the start but ended in excellent performances towards the end,” Mitchell said.

“We have our sights on a promotion place this season to join our fellow Fenland clubs, March and Leverington, in the S-Tech Premiership.”

MORE: Whittlesey Athletic Ladies make history following FA Cup tie with Peterborough United

Park start their Championship North season at Deeping United Ladies on Sunday, September 20, 2pm.

The club would like to thank kit sponsor Knowles Transport and training kit sponsor T Payne Estate Agents.

