NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Strike ace is spot-on as March Town set off on another cup journey

Craig Gillies scored the late penalty that earned March Town success in the FA Vase. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

March Town laid the foundations for another exciting cup run last Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brett Whaley's men came from behind to make FA Vase progress with a 2-1 victory at fellow Thurlow Nunn League First Division North side Norwich CBS.

March fell behind in the first qualifying round tie to a hotly-disputed goal on the half-hour with their appeals that the CBS goalscorer was offside falling on deaf ears.

They equalised five minutes before the break when summer signing Scott Callaghan opened his Hares account with a spectacular strike from 25 yards.

And March completed the turnaround late in the second half when Craig Gillies made no mistake with an 80th minute penalty after leading scorer Jack Friend.

You may also want to watch:

"The scoreline wasn't really a reflection of how well we performed," said Whaley.

"We were very frustrated and unfortunate to find ourselves behind to a goal that clearly shouldn't have stood, but we responded well.

"We dominated possession, used the ball well and always looked like getting the winning goal which eventually came from the penalty spot.

"The FA Cup is absolutely fantastic and we're hopefully of having a good run in the Vase as well. This competition is only for teams from Step 5, Step 6 and Step 7 which means we are always going to have a realistic chance of getting a result."

The financial rewards in the FA Vase are modest comapred to the FA Cup with March earning £550 for their success last Saturday.

They now have a home date against Premier Division side Walsham-le-Willows in the second qualifying round on September 14.