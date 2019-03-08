Youngsters of March Town Athletic Under 14 boys become league champions - here's an end of season review

March Town Athletic U14s Peterborough & District Junior Alliance League Division 1 Champions. Back Row LtoR Charlie Howe, Luis Webb, Jamie Keen, Jack Nicholson, Jack Bamford, Priyanthan Praba, Rueben Marshall, James Crowe, Thomas Hoyle. Front Row L-R sonny Wyse, Liam Lally, Jake Jones, Ciaran O-Reilly, Seb Goldspink, Elliot Smith, Harry Powley. Picture; MARCH TOWN Archant

March Town Athletic FC Under 14 boys have had a successful 2018-19 season becoming champions of the 1st Division Peterborough and District Junior Alliance League.

The team who were promoted from division 2 last season have faced fierce competition throughout however, their team work, commitment and desire for success ensured they secured the top spot.

Proud coach Mark Jones said: “This season has been tough but the boys rose to the challenge resulting in great success, the progress they have made has been outstanding.

“We are already looking forward to defending the title next season.

MTA striker Rueben Marshall, the league's top goal scorer, leaves to join Peterborough United on a two year contract; the club says they wish him all the success for the future.

“March Town Athletic F.C. is a successful, fast-growing youth football club with a friendly atmosphere,” said Mark.

“We strive to offer opportunities for all children in the local area to enjoy learning football in a fun and safe environment. We want all our players to develop a love for the game, whatever their ability.

“We offer weekly training sessions for children aged 3 upwards, as well as the opportunities for children age 6+ to play matches against other clubs.

The club has achieved the FA Club Charter Standard Award which is presented to clubs that run to a high standard and demonstrate their commitment to developing footballers. In-keeping with this, all teams are run by coaches with a minimum of FA level 1 award.

Mark added: “As we look towards the new season, March Town Athletic is looking for new players in several age groups at the club.

“Anyone with an interest in becoming involved in one of our teams is invited to attend a free training session.”

For more details please contact the club secretary on 07583922189