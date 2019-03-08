NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: March Town have Logan on the 'Case' as they complete another terrific cup triumph

Craig Gillies scored from the penalty spot during March Town's triumph against Walsham-le-Willows in the FA Cup. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

March Town midfielder Casey Logan described netting an extra-time winner to send his boyhood club to the FA Vase first round proper is 'one of the best feelings I've ever had'.

Adam Rothery battles for the ball during March Town's clash against Walsham-le-Willows in the FA Vase. Picture: IAN CARTER Adam Rothery battles for the ball during March Town's clash against Walsham-le-Willows in the FA Vase. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Hares added Walsham-le-Willows to their higher-league scalps list on Saturday, coming out 4-3 victors courtesy of Logan's 118th-minute strike in a second qualifying round date at the GER.

Having twice come from behind to edge a thrilling contest, March will appear at this stage of the competition for the first time in 10 seasons.

Logan has made many memories during his four-year spell with the club, but this moment ranks among his finest.

"Honestly, it was one of the best feelings I've ever had," he said.

Toby Allen finds the net for March Town. Picture: IAN CARTER Toby Allen finds the net for March Town. Picture: IAN CARTER

"It meant so much for the team to get through and being so late on, that's what made it so special.

"That was one of the best results I've had with March and I think a lot of people would say that as well.

"The first (few) years I was there, we were bottom to mid-table and this year, we've got a very good team together.

"There was always belief that we could go on and win it."

Toby Allen fired the hosts into a half-time lead, before Jack Friend secured a late leveller after falling behind.

Craig Gillies equalised from the penalty spot after going 2-3 down in extra-time, and this fighting spirit could be reflective of the team's confidence so far.

"Walsham are a league above us, so we were expecting to have a tough test on our hands," Logan said.

"There's such a strong team this year that I think there's always that belief we only need one opportunity to go and nick it.

"Everyone gets along with each other, and I think that's mainly the reason why we've got such a good team.

"This is the best team I've seen at March in a long, long time."

Brett Whaley's men will welcome Rothwell Corinthians of the United Counties League Premier Division to the GER in their first-round tie next month, and Logan was full of praise for his manager's optimism.

"I've played under Brett before and maybe with other teams, he hasn't quite had the commitment from other players," he added.

"His intentions were made very clear from the start that we're going out to win the league and it's been like that since day one.

"I think the real team spirit Brett has pulled together is the one thing I'm looking forward to moving on with.

"If we keep on going like we're going and you keep the group together, I have complete faith in us to do it."