NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Chatteris Town boss won’t get complacent in honours chase

PUBLISHED: 09:27 11 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:27 11 January 2019

Chatteris Town boss Alex Kaufman with new signings Jack Saunders (left) and Ben Matthews (right) earlier this season. Picture: CHATTERIS TOWN FC

Chatteris Town manager Alex Kaufman says he is not getting complacent about his side’s chances of success this season.

The Lilies made it six straight victories in Kershaw Senior A Division of the Cambridgeshire County League with a fine 3-2 comeback win at Milton last Saturday thanks to strikes from Brandon Ransome, Aidan Hollis and Gary Smith, writes Dan Mason.

That triumph ensured Chatteris stay at the summit by three points, although nearest rivals Over Sports have played one game less.

“We always knew we could compete,” Kaufman said. “The game could have gone either way, but that is a huge result for us.

“It shows that we’ve got good resilience, character and we’ve got lads that when they’re on their game, they can play higher.”

A league and cup double is on with a William Coad Intermediate Cup quarter-final tie on the horizon, but Kaufman expects this not to be an easy feat.

“Our main priority is promotion for the club, but to get the community and the people working behind the scenes a cup final as well would be the icing on the cake,” he added.

“They want it, and that’s the biggest thing. I’m not overly confident because it’s not good to be like that.

“We’ve not got any easy games, but we are confident that we can keep the run going.”

Chatteris entertain Hundon in league action tomorrow, 3pm.

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Chatteris Town boss won't get complacent in honours chase

