GIRLS FOOTBALL: Manea Girls get off to the perfect start in weekend opener

Manea Girls played their first full friendly at the weekend. Picture: FACEBOOK/STEVEN TARSITANO Archant

The Manea Girls football team got off to the perfect start this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Manea Girls played their first full friendly at the weekend. Picture: FACEBOOK/STEVEN TARSITANO Manea Girls played their first full friendly at the weekend. Picture: FACEBOOK/STEVEN TARSITANO

In their first friendly, the team took on Chatteris Town Girls at the SM Guy Memorial Playing Field on Saturday morning, which proved a real success with all girls scoring plenty of goals and showing true teamwork.

Managed by Steve Tarsitano, the idea of launching a side only came about in May as part of Manea Strikers FC, and now, there is rapid progress being made.

Speaking after their opening match, Tarsitano said: "Today I have nothing but positives from this team.

You may also want to watch:

"This team has the chemistry and ingredients of a top performing side.

"They are a rapidly developing bunch of top players that are to be reckoned with, and only on their first game!"

Tarsitano has also arranged a coaching session for the girls from a former professional women's footballer, who played alongside many of the current England Lionesses tomorrow evening.

For more information on the team, please contact Steve at STarsitano@thomasclarksonacademy.org.