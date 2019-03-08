GIRLS FOOTBALL: Manea Girls get off to the perfect start in weekend opener
PUBLISHED: 10:21 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 08 July 2019
Archant
The Manea Girls football team got off to the perfect start this weekend.
In their first friendly, the team took on Chatteris Town Girls at the SM Guy Memorial Playing Field on Saturday morning, which proved a real success with all girls scoring plenty of goals and showing true teamwork.
Managed by Steve Tarsitano, the idea of launching a side only came about in May as part of Manea Strikers FC, and now, there is rapid progress being made.
Speaking after their opening match, Tarsitano said: "Today I have nothing but positives from this team.
"This team has the chemistry and ingredients of a top performing side.
"They are a rapidly developing bunch of top players that are to be reckoned with, and only on their first game!"
Tarsitano has also arranged a coaching session for the girls from a former professional women's footballer, who played alongside many of the current England Lionesses tomorrow evening.
For more information on the team, please contact Steve at STarsitano@thomasclarksonacademy.org.