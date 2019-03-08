Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

GIRLS FOOTBALL: Manea Girls get off to the perfect start in weekend opener

PUBLISHED: 10:21 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:21 08 July 2019

Manea Girls played their first full friendly at the weekend. Picture: FACEBOOK/STEVEN TARSITANO

Manea Girls played their first full friendly at the weekend. Picture: FACEBOOK/STEVEN TARSITANO

Archant

The Manea Girls football team got off to the perfect start this weekend.

Manea Girls played their first full friendly at the weekend. Picture: FACEBOOK/STEVEN TARSITANOManea Girls played their first full friendly at the weekend. Picture: FACEBOOK/STEVEN TARSITANO

In their first friendly, the team took on Chatteris Town Girls at the SM Guy Memorial Playing Field on Saturday morning, which proved a real success with all girls scoring plenty of goals and showing true teamwork.

Managed by Steve Tarsitano, the idea of launching a side only came about in May as part of Manea Strikers FC, and now, there is rapid progress being made.

Speaking after their opening match, Tarsitano said: "Today I have nothing but positives from this team.

You may also want to watch:

"This team has the chemistry and ingredients of a top performing side.

"They are a rapidly developing bunch of top players that are to be reckoned with, and only on their first game!"

Tarsitano has also arranged a coaching session for the girls from a former professional women's footballer, who played alongside many of the current England Lionesses tomorrow evening.

For more information on the team, please contact Steve at STarsitano@thomasclarksonacademy.org.

Most Read

Judge allows dangerous driver to walk free after hearing how neighbours made his life “hell”

Trafford Estate, West Walton Wisbech.

More tributes to Fenland councillor and former Wisbech Standard editor Roger Green

Former Wisbech Mayor and Wisbech Standard editor, Roger Green who died in a road traffic collision on the A47 Wisbech bypass.

Chatteris students crack codes and building towers at event that aims to get girls thinking of careers in engineering

Students from a Chatteris school took part in a range of activities and spoke to a host of companies and associations at an event that was held to celebrate International Women in Engineering Day. Picture: ROB HOWARTH

GALLERY: Peter Grice tells the remarkable story of how a bank destroyed his business but may now have to pay the price

Peter Grice of PG Packaging, Coates, Whittlesey.

My visit to Army Cadet Force building in March - where the kids are alright

Cllr Andrew Pugh with members of March Army Cadet Force.

Most Read

Judge allows dangerous driver to walk free after hearing how neighbours made his life “hell”

Trafford Estate, West Walton Wisbech.

More tributes to Fenland councillor and former Wisbech Standard editor Roger Green

Former Wisbech Mayor and Wisbech Standard editor, Roger Green who died in a road traffic collision on the A47 Wisbech bypass.

Chatteris students crack codes and building towers at event that aims to get girls thinking of careers in engineering

Students from a Chatteris school took part in a range of activities and spoke to a host of companies and associations at an event that was held to celebrate International Women in Engineering Day. Picture: ROB HOWARTH

GALLERY: Peter Grice tells the remarkable story of how a bank destroyed his business but may now have to pay the price

Peter Grice of PG Packaging, Coates, Whittlesey.

My visit to Army Cadet Force building in March - where the kids are alright

Cllr Andrew Pugh with members of March Army Cadet Force.

Latest from the Cambs Times

GIRLS FOOTBALL: Manea Girls get off to the perfect start in weekend opener

Manea Girls played their first full friendly at the weekend. Picture: FACEBOOK/STEVEN TARSITANO

Chatteris students crack codes and building towers at event that aims to get girls thinking of careers in engineering

Students from a Chatteris school took part in a range of activities and spoke to a host of companies and associations at an event that was held to celebrate International Women in Engineering Day. Picture: ROB HOWARTH

Mike Petty’s Fenland history talk raises funds to improve St. Andrew’s Hall in Witchford

Mike Petty’s Fenland history talk raises funds to improve St. Andrew’s Hall in Witchford

Mayor wins approval for £4.5m loan to Laragh Homes to convert Ely office block into luxury flats- but it’s not without some criticism

Dated Alexander House at the bottom of Forehill, Ely, that is to be converted to luxury homes by Laragh House Development Ltd. The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority has agreed a �4.5m loan that will help the project and provide four affordable flats for local people. The loan is not without its critics. Picture; LARAGH HOMES

Wisbech - town alive with the joys and tradition of its annual Rose Fair with spectacular floats to enthral visitors

Rose Fair 2019 and today the traditional parade that atrracted hundreds to the town centre. Picture; IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists