March Town Ladies respond to FA Cup exit with Cambs League win

March Town Ladies started their league campaign with victory at Peterborough Northern Star Reserves. Here, Louise Barbour celebrates scoring against her former club. Picture: STEVE HONE steve hone photography

March Town Ladies responded to a depleting FA Cup exit with a winning start to their Cambridgeshire Women’s County League Premier Division campaign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

March Town Ladies started their league campaign with victory at Peterborough Northern Star Reserves. Here, Louise Barbour celebrates scoring against her former club. Picture: STEVE HONE March Town Ladies started their league campaign with victory at Peterborough Northern Star Reserves. Here, Louise Barbour celebrates scoring against her former club. Picture: STEVE HONE

Gary Davis’ side ran out 4-2 winners over Peterborough Northern Star Reserves (PNS) on Sunday, September 27, a week on following defeat to the club’s first-team in a Women’s FA Cup preliminary round tie.

Ex-PNS forward Louise Barbour gave the Hares a third-minute lead with a smart finish in the top corner, in her first start since an operation last December.

The hosts equalised on 30 minutes, before Emma Searle regained the lead for March with the last kick of the first-half.

Yazmin Holmes’ brace made it four for the visitors, her first with a fine shot and her second a header from a pinpoint Abby Grist cross.

March Town Ladies started their league campaign with victory at Peterborough Northern Star Reserves. Here, Hares goalkeeper Tori Sharpe in action. Picture: STEVE HONE March Town Ladies started their league campaign with victory at Peterborough Northern Star Reserves. Here, Hares goalkeeper Tori Sharpe in action. Picture: STEVE HONE

MORE: March Town Ladies secure FA Cup progress after penalty shootout drama

Kelsey Ramm was unlucky not to add to the Hares’ advantage, and despite Sydney Davis clearing off the line, PNS grabbed a consolation towards the end.

Player of the match: Tori Sharpe.

March aim to make it two league wins from two at Riverside Ladies on Sunday, October 4 (2pm).

You may also want to watch: