Blistering first-half display helps Hares past Haverhill rivals to climb into top five

PUBLISHED: 09:20 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:20 21 March 2019

March Town manager Brett Whaley. Picture: IAN CARTER

A blistering first-half performance spurred March Town into the top five in Thurlow Nunn League Division One North on Saturday.

All the damage was done inside the opening 10 minutes courtesy of Toby Allen’s quickfire brace and step-in captain Craig Gillies’ flicked header, who dispatched lowly Haverhill Borough 3-0 at the GER.

Free-flowing attacking threats before half-time stunned the visitors, who had little to offer in a game they want to forget in a hurry as March ended a run of consecutive draws in style.

Heavy winds would not dampen a convincing display, which delighted Whaley having witnessed disappointing results of late.

“I think the last two weeks have been quite flat and haven’t really got ourselves going,” he said.

“I said to them (the players) to start quicker and brighter, and then you’re 3-0 up in 10 minutes.

“It was really difficult blustery conditions and that could have been a leveller today.

“When you have those conditions, you have to just win the games.

“We controlled the game and their ‘keeper made some good saves in the second half, otherwise it could have probably been a lot more.”

It was a more subdued display from the hosts after the interval, top-scorer Jack Friend seeing his efforts for a 20th goal of the campaign denied by visiting goalkeeper Joe Fanthorpe, who remained busy for the majority of this contest.

Midfielder Mo Hamza also impressed having been involved in Allen’s brace for a Hares side that returned back to their imperious best on home turf.

“It was a mindset; it was for them to stand up and they did today, so that’s the pleasing thing,” Whaley added.

“We’re five unbeaten; we’re disappointed that we’ve only won three of those.

“That shows progress because we’ve only lost four league games all season, which is an achievement at this stage.

“The fact that we’re in that top-five, if we could finish there, it would be a real achievement.

“If we win games then suddenly you can close that gap, so that’s all we can focus on.”

