March Town 6 AFC Sudbury Reserves 3

March Town’s top four hopes in Thurlow Nunn League Division One North remain intact, but it definitely wasn’t plain sailing.

A second-half revival turned this contest on its head, with nine goals making for an entertaining game of football in the sumptuous Spring sunshine.

Toby Allen and top-scorer Jack Friend both netted, with the former converting a tidy hat-trick whilst the latter secured a brace to make it 21 goals for the Hares.

Dave Jackson was also on the scoresheet in Saturday’s 6-3 victory over mid-table AFC Sudbury Reserves, who provided cause for concern for Brett Whaley’s men in a surprisingly end-to-end first-half.

The hosts were stung early on, with Max Maughn giving the visitors a second-minute lead but they responded on 26 minutes as Allen swept into the bottom corner as he became the beneficiary of a fortunate ricochet created by strike partner Friend.

Maughn would have given his side a half-time advantage had it not been for a perfectly-timed Gavin Cooke challenge, having initially rounded step-in goalkeeper James Connell.

Fortune favoured the brave after the break, with Friend’s sublime overhead kick two minutes from the restart earning March a 47th-minute lead, although Sudbury’s threat still loomed large.

The home side’s offensive style of play left an open defence for the visitors to exploit, which Maughn did with aplomb to slot past Connell for the equaliser.

Since the shot-stopper’s horrible error to hand Joe Skillicorn Sudbury’s third goal of the afternoon, it was a rampant display that the visitors were indefensible to.

Jackson prodded in a Jack Rawson set-piece on 53 minutes, which clicked March into gear and installed a sense of comfort around the GER.

Allen rose highest and produced a composed finish to seal his treble, before Friend rounded off a handsome victory from point-blank range three minutes from time.

Without the crossing ability of full-back Lewis Gibson, opportunities would have been at a premium, providing two assists on a day that March Town showed their resolve to continue their quest for a top-four finish and extend the away side’s losing streak to nine games.