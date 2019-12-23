Dan Mason's Christmas Listicle: 12 reasons why March Town will get promoted this season

PROLIFIC ATTACK: At one point this season, the front three of Jack Friend, Craig Gillies and Toby Allen accumulated 38 of March's 44 goals in all competitions. With the addition of former King's Lynn Town star Dylan Edge, this has only bolstered Whaley's forward options, and if they continue to shine, this could prove the difference between success and failure. Picture: IAN CARTER

March Town are set for yet another top four battle in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North as the race for promotion heats up.

MANAGEMENT: The management team of Whaley, Chris Lenton and the addition of Arran Duke have proven to be beneficial for a team that are prospering off their wealth of experience at this level. Picture: IAN CARTER

Last season, the Hares finished fourth after a final day success, but are currently playing catch-up on Lakenheath, who sit four points higher and currently occupy the final promotion place.

Here, I highlight 12 reasons why Brett Whaley's will achieve promotion to step five of the English non-league pyramid as the team head into the second half of their campaign.

YOUTH AND EXPERIENCE BLEND: A mixture of young and older players does not look to be causing any culture shocks or major issues within the March camp. Quality and gile is in abundance in all positions. The only test is whether this balance can withstand the chance of potential drawbacks, such as injuries to key men like club captain Max Mattless. Picture: IAN CARTER

HOME COMFORTS: In all competitions so far this term, 12 out of 16 games have been won by March at the GER, with 49 goals scored and only 21 conceded. Despite coming unstuck a time or two, the Hares have made their home ground a near fortress and this must be an aspect they may have to rely upon come the spring. Picture: IAN CARTER

SUPPORTERS: There seems to be a real togetherness between home fans young and old, perhaps even more so while the team challenges for honours. Attendances have increased, and with the help of the makeshift 'Scaffold End' making most of the noise, March has their twelfth man. Picture: IAN CARTER

CUP RUNS: Although this is not directly relevant to their league fortunes, March have got a fascination with an extended cup run this season; take the FA Cup for example. Still in two competitions with a semi-final against higher-league opposition to look forward to, relishing this excitement could stand them in good stead for their main priority. Picture: IAN CARTER

FREE-FLOWING STYLE OF PLAY: There may now be an expectancy for the Hares to play like promotion contenders, their quick, fluent attacking nature has dazzled those fortunate enough to see them first-hand. Continue this vein of play and more defences will be troubled. Picture: IAN CARTER

FULL-BACK POWER: Utilising the full-back positions in attack as well as defence has caused mayhem for opposing defenders at times, and with the arrival of Tom Mcleish from Norwich United, this has only added to the Hares' armoury. Picture: IAN CARTER

MIDFIELD STABILITY: In Adam Rothery and Jack Rawson at the base in midfield, March should be in safe hands. They may go unnoticed compared to those in front of them, but their role in protecting what would be an exposed defence and on the front foot has added a new dimension in the Hares' firepower. Picture: IAN CARTER

GOALS GALORE: Goals have been flying in for fun this season, not just from the forward line. 94 goals were scored in all competitions, with 69 already netted this term. Scoring them is not a problem, but conceding them has been an ongoing issue, which must be eradicated. Picture: IAN CARTER

BEHIND THE SCENES: Those who run the club off the pitch, both financially and potentially in transfer activity, could be pivotal in terms of how much freedom Whaley and his staff have to continue the progress made under his leadership. Picture: IAN CARTER

YOUTH SYSTEM: The revival of the club's under 18s side has provided the Hares with an added supply of prospective talent, which Whaley has dipped into this term. On top of the Reserves squad and the newly-formed A team, March have a logical system that perhaps other league rivals cannot benefit from. Picture: IAN CARTER

