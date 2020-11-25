Advanced search

Clovelly House the new sponsor for March Town Athletic’s U16 side

PUBLISHED: 06:22 28 November 2020

March Town Athletic have new sponsors for their shirts, Clovely House residential care home.

March Town Athletic’s U16 side have a new sponsor for the front of their shirts – Clovelly House Care Home.

The team are the current A-Division champions of the Peterborough & District Youth League and the partnership has sparked a lot of attention for the team.

Manager Mark Jones said: It’s always an honour to wear the name of local businesses on our shirts and especially Clovelly House.

“A lot of the residents are keeping an active interest in how the team are getting on with updates getting in through one of our parents who is a carer at the house.

“Malcolm George, the home’s manager, was eager to support a grassroots football club and without people in the community like Malcolm and Clovelly House, teams, not just in March, wouldn’t be in smart new kits representing their clubs.”

The club are currently looking for Year 1 boys and girls for their new U6 team. Training starts in January and to register your interest, email MTAFCsecretary@aol.com

