NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: March Town on the verge of returning to the FA Cup after Grays expulsion

PUBLISHED: 16:57 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:08 20 September 2019

March Town could be reinstated into the FA Cup after the news broke that Grays had fielded an ineligible player earlier in the tournament. Here, March players celebrate a goal against Norwich United in their extra preliminary round tie. Picture: IAN CARTER

March Town could be reinstated into the FA Cup after the news broke that Grays had fielded an ineligible player earlier in the tournament. Here, March players celebrate a goal against Norwich United in their extra preliminary round tie. Picture: IAN CARTER

March Town are today on the brink of being reinstated into the FA Cup following a dramatic period of events.

The news comes after their victors, Grays Athletic, were deemed to have fielded an ineligible player before their first round qualifying tie, which Grays won 3-1.

Although player Frankie Hession-Harris did not feature against March, he did play in Grays' preliminary round tie with Heybridge Swifts despite not receiving international clearance, according to a club statement.

Grays are yet to appeal against the decision.

In a statement, March said: "Following a hearing earlier today, Grays Athletic have been removed from the FA Cup.

"Therefore, we have been reinstated and will play away at Kingstonian on Wednesday night if Grays decide not to appeal."

Hares boss Brett Whaley is delighted with the possibility of a return to the oldest knockout competition of them all, but does acknowledge the effect on his side's opponents.

"It's a huge bonus for the club," Whaley said.

"Returning to the FA Cup after so long out of it meant so much.

"Now to be going into our fourth game in the competition would be amazing.

"It's always tough on a side that gets removed as Grays have, and they may well appeal the decision, but we now have to start the plans for another huge game for the club."

The second round qualifying stage is set to get underway this weekend, where March are due to visit Great Yarmouth Town in a Thurlow Nunn League First Division North clash.

