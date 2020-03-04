Advanced search

March Town boost Thurlow Nunn League promotion chances with dramatic late winner

PUBLISHED: 10:18 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:18 04 March 2020

Action from March Town's victory against King's Lynn Town Reserves. Picture: IAN CARTER

Action from March Town's victory against King's Lynn Town Reserves. Picture: IAN CARTER

It was far from a vintage performance, but March Town left it late to continue their fine form under boss Arran Duke.

March Town captain Danny Emmington in jubilant mood. Picture: IAN CARTERMarch Town captain Danny Emmington in jubilant mood. Picture: IAN CARTER

Jack Friend grabbed a 98th-minute winner as the Hares made it five successive wins with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over King's Lynn Town Reserves in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North on Tuesday.

In a dull first half, the contest grew into life after the break, but the promotion-chasing Hares were pushed all the way by a young Lynn outfit.

"It wasn't vintage; we said at the end that these are the results that will get you to where you want to be," Duke said.

"We would have struggled in these games, but they've now got this belief.

March Town players celebrate. Picture: IAN CARTERMarch Town players celebrate. Picture: IAN CARTER

"I'm pleased with the lads, they kept to the task.

"We expected them to be a good side, and they caused us problems.

"We're playing well, but we're going to have spells where we don't control the game.

"I can accept the lads are getting more organised and it's good to see."

Action from March Town's victory against King's Lynn Town Reserves. Picture: IAN CARTERAction from March Town's victory against King's Lynn Town Reserves. Picture: IAN CARTER

Friend's header from Danny Emmington's fierce free-kick gave March the upper-hand, but Lynn replied through Josh Brooke's effort five minutes later.

Playmaker Jack Saunders suffered an injury in the second half and it's uncertain how long he will be missing, in a game that could prove pivotal to Town's promotion chances.

"Maybe some people underestimated how important this game was," Duke said.

"It was never going to be easy and there was going to be frustration, but we came in and we weren't losing.

Danny Emmington poses for the camera after March Town score. Picture: IAN CARTERDanny Emmington poses for the camera after March Town score. Picture: IAN CARTER

"We didn't give them the roasting; they didn't deserve that. They just needed to be patient, which they were in the end.

"The fans kept us going. We weren't at our best, but they gave us our lift till the final minute.

"It's a really good atmosphere and that's where we're getting those games where we will score in the last minute.

"We've got to keep our feet on the ground. We're in the promotion places, but we're not there yet."

Toby Allen shoots for March Town. Picture: IAN CARTERToby Allen shoots for March Town. Picture: IAN CARTER

March's 17th league win of the season lifts them three points clear of fifth-placed Norwich CBS, who they visit in a potentially season-defining clash on Saturday, 3pm.

"I'm sure Jack will be unavailable, which is a shame, but it's strength in depth," Duke added.

"The changing room is absolutely buzzing. I'm looking forward to Saturday, and the lads will be full of confidence."

Jack Friend and Danny Emmington celebrate for March Town. Picture: IAN CARTERJack Friend and Danny Emmington celebrate for March Town. Picture: IAN CARTER

Drew Barker presses forwards for March Town. Picture: IAN CARTERDrew Barker presses forwards for March Town. Picture: IAN CARTER

Eoin McQuaid tries to evade a challenge. Picture: IAN CARTEREoin McQuaid tries to evade a challenge. Picture: IAN CARTER

Eoin McQuaid in action for March Town. Picture: IAN CARTEREoin McQuaid in action for March Town. Picture: IAN CARTER

Craig Gillies takes on an opponent. Picture: IAN CARTERCraig Gillies takes on an opponent. Picture: IAN CARTER

Toby Allen on the ball for March Town. Picture: IAN CARTERToby Allen on the ball for March Town. Picture: IAN CARTER

Jack Saunders receives treatment. Picture: IAN CARTERJack Saunders receives treatment. Picture: IAN CARTER

Jack Saunders is helped off the pitch after picking up an injury. Picture: IAN CARTERJack Saunders is helped off the pitch after picking up an injury. Picture: IAN CARTER

Danny Emmington's deflected free-kick off the head of Jack Friend finds the back of the net for March Town. Picture: IAN CARTERDanny Emmington's deflected free-kick off the head of Jack Friend finds the back of the net for March Town. Picture: IAN CARTER

