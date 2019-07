NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: March Town 2019 Fixtures

March Town boss Brett Whaley. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

March Town look to go one step further after an impressive finish last term.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Brett Whaley's men secured a top-four spot in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League, who travel to Leiston Reserves on the opening day on Saturday, August 3.

JULY

Sat 27

Wisbech Town - 15:00 (H)

Pre-Season Friendly

AUGUST

Sat 3

Leiston Reserves - 15:00 (A)

TNL Div 1 North

Tue 6

Fakenham Town - 19:45 (H)

TNL Div 1 North

Sat 10

Norwich United - 15:00 (H)

Emirates FA Cup

Sat 17

Sheringham - 15:00 (H)

TNL Div 1 North

Tues 21

King's Lynn Town Reserves - 19:45 (A)

TNL Div 1 North

Sat 24

Norwich CBS - 15:00 (H)

TNL Div 1 North

Sat 31

Norwich CBS - 15:00 (A)

Buildbase FA Vase

SEPTEMBER

Sat 7

Great Yarmouth Town - 15:00 (H)

TNL Div 1 North

Tues 11

Wisbech St Mary - 19:45 (A)

TNL Div 1 North

Sat 14

Haverhill Borough - 15:00 (H)

TNL Div 1 North

Tues 17

Lakenheath - 19:45 (H)

TNL Div 1 North

Sat 21

Needham Market Reserves - 15:00 (A)

TNL Div 1 North

Sat 28

You may also want to watch:

Framlingham Town - 15:00 (A)

TNL Div 1 North

OCTOBER

Sat 5

Ipswich Wanderers - 15:00 (H)

TNL Div 1 North

Tues 8

King's Lynn Town Reserves - 19:45 (H)

First Division Cup

Sat 12

Leiston Reserves - 15:00 (H)

TNL Div 1 North

Sat 19

Fakenham Town - 15:00 (A)

TNL Div 1 North

Sat 26

Diss Town - 15:00 (H)

TNL Div 1 North

NOVEMBER

Sat 2

Mulbarton Wanderers - 15:00 (A)

TNL Div 1 North

Sat 9

Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves - 15:00 (A)

TNL Div 1 North

Sat 16

AFC Sudbury Reserves - 15:00 (H)

TNL Div 1 North

Sat 23

Great Yarmouth Town - 15:00 (A)

TNL Div 1 North

Sat 30

Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves - 15:00 (H)

TNL Div 1 North

DECEMBER

Sat 14

Cornard United - 15:00 (A)

TNL Div 1 North

Sat 21

Mulbarton Wanderers - 15:00 (H)

TNL Div 1 North

Sat 28

Downham Town - 15:00 (A)