March Town FC still have plenty to celebrate with end-of-season awards
PUBLISHED: 15:22 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:22 22 April 2020
Archant
Their season may have been cut short, but March Town still had reason to celebrate with their annual season awards.
The Hares were firmly in the promotion race from Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, as well as in the finals of the First Division KO Cup and the Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup before the campaign was made null and void last month.
However, the club were not going to let the coronavirus pandemic stop their end-of-season presentation from taking place, with the men’s teams receiving their annual awards.
The supporters’ player of the year went to Jamie Short, while Danny Emmington won manager Arran Duke’s player of the year.
Jack Friend bagged the top scorer award with 35 goals in 40 appearances, while strike partner Craig Gillies was named players’ player of the year.
Sean White, who netted 23 goals in 20 matches for the reserve team who play in Kershaw Senior A of the Cambridgeshire County League, won the top scorer, manager’s player and players’ player of the year awards.
For the A team, 19-year-old Eduard Sacovich received the players’ player and top scorer awards with 19 goals in 14 appearances, while David Sykes was named manager’s player.
