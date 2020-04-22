March Town FC still have plenty to celebrate with end-of-season awards

March Town players celebrate in their match with King's Lynn Town Reserves. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

Their season may have been cut short, but March Town still had reason to celebrate with their annual season awards.

Jack Friend was named top scorer with 35 goals in 40 appearances. Picture: IAN CARTER Jack Friend was named top scorer with 35 goals in 40 appearances. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Hares were firmly in the promotion race from Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, as well as in the finals of the First Division KO Cup and the Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup before the campaign was made null and void last month.

However, the club were not going to let the coronavirus pandemic stop their end-of-season presentation from taking place, with the men’s teams receiving their annual awards.

The supporters’ player of the year went to Jamie Short, while Danny Emmington won manager Arran Duke’s player of the year.

Jack Friend bagged the top scorer award with 35 goals in 40 appearances, while strike partner Craig Gillies was named players’ player of the year.

Striker Craig Gillies won the players' player award for the first team. Picture: IAN CARTER Striker Craig Gillies won the players' player award for the first team. Picture: IAN CARTER

Sean White, who netted 23 goals in 20 matches for the reserve team who play in Kershaw Senior A of the Cambridgeshire County League, won the top scorer, manager’s player and players’ player of the year awards.

For the A team, 19-year-old Eduard Sacovich received the players’ player and top scorer awards with 19 goals in 14 appearances, while David Sykes was named manager’s player.

Danny Emmington won the manager's player award for the first team. Picture: IAN CARTER Danny Emmington won the manager's player award for the first team. Picture: IAN CARTER

Defender Jamie Short was named as supporters' player of the year after an impressive season. Picture: IAN CARTER Defender Jamie Short was named as supporters' player of the year after an impressive season. Picture: IAN CARTER

