NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: March Town get ready for new season as they prepare for busy pre-season schedule

March Town in pre-season training as they prepare for the 2019/20 campaign. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

March Town are getting back in the groove ahead of the new season.

The Hares have been undertaking pre-season training as they prepare for their 2019/20 campaign in Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League.

Brett Whaley's men were gearing up for a busy pre-season schedule at the Neale-Wade Academy in scorching conditions, as they face opposition ranging from step four through to step seven.

March play the first of six friendlies away at Peterborough & District League outfit Long Sutton Athletic this Saturday, before hosting Soham Town Rangers at the GER on Saturday, July 13 (3pm).

March have confirmed a number of last season's squad will be returning, including skipper Max Mattless who will remain as captain, with key strike trio Craig Gillies, Jack Friend and Toby Allen also signing on the dotted line.

PRE-SEASON FIXTURES (dates and times correct at time of publishing)

July 6: Long Sutton Athletic (A), 2pm.

July 13: Soham Town Rangers (H), 3pm.

July 16: Whittlesey Athletic (H), 7.45pm

July 20: Netherton United (A), 3pm.

July 23: Godmanchester Rovers (H), 7.45pm.

July 27: Wisbech Town (H), 3pm.

