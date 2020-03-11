Hares boss focused on promotion race as March Town shine to secure second cup final date

March Town boss Arran Duke. Picture: DAN MASON Archant

March Town produced one of their best performances of the season to book yet another cup final, but boss Arran Duke remains fully focused on the task at hand.

Craig Gillies scored the first goal in March Town's cup victory over Lakenheath. Picture: IAN CARTER Craig Gillies scored the first goal in March Town's cup victory over Lakenheath. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Hares earned a spot in the First Division KO Cup final after an impressive 2-0 win over Division One North high-flyers Lakenheath on Tuesday, having rescued a league point at promotion rivals Norwich CBS three days earlier thanks to Lewis Gibson's late strike.

Goals in either half from Craig Gillies and Eoin McQuaid secured their place in the team's second showpiece of the campaign, in a game that young goalkeeper Charlie Congreve shined.

'Two cup finals is a great position to be in and where we are in the league, it's in our hands,' Duke said.

'They've been told to enjoy it, but we won't talk about the cup finals until a week before those games.

Eoin McQuaid in action for March Town. Picture: IAN CARTER Eoin McQuaid in action for March Town. Picture: IAN CARTER

'We have to focus on the league. They deserved that, they worked hard and it's another clean sheet.

'Saturday was a tough day, but the lads showed some character and it was a good point in the end.

'There's a real spirit in there and we're going to need that because there's a long way to go.'

March have welcomed forward Denny Escorcio back to the club and expect Tarren Moxon to return following his three-game suspension for their league match with Debenham LC at the GER on Saturday, 3pm.

It's now seven games unbeaten since Duke took charge, but despite a strong run of form, there is no room for complacency among the squad.

'Tarren's been a bit of a miss. He's a player that gives us a lot of energy and we're looking forward to having him back as an option,' he added.

'With Denny, we hope the international clearance goes through. It's a waiting game, it could take four weeks or a week.

'As a group, we're settled, and it keeps everyone on their toes and knowing they've got to work for a place.

'Not everyone is guaranteed a start week in week out, and we've proven that with our selections.

'There's plenty to play for, which is good, and the atmosphere is getting better because of the results. I'm pleased for them.'

Duke's men will play the winners of the other semi-final tie between Little Oakley and Harwich & Parkeston, for which a final date has not been confirmed.

March: Charlie Congreve; Josh Burrows, Tom Mcleish, Danny Emmington (C), Jamie Short, Jack Saunders (sub Lewis Gibson, 81'), Jack Rawson (sub Adam Rothery, 89'), Eoin McQuaid, Craig Gillies, Jack Friend, Toby Allen (sub Brody Warren, 75').

Unused subs: Drew Barker, Gavin Cooke.

Man of the match: Charlie Congreve.

Referee: Mr Joseph Karram.

Attendance: 121.