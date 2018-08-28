Football: March Town Ladies end year on a high

March Town Ladies ended the year on a winning note with a 5-3 success over S Tech Premier League leaders ICA Ladies.

Georgia Brown opened the scoring after a great through ball from Emma Searle, but ICA levelled when the Hares failed to clear a free-kick.

Naomi McGarvie put March back in front with only her second touch after coming off the bench, only for ICA to make it 2-2 at the break.

McGarvie saw her second goal of the game quickly cancelled out after the restart but Louise Barbour’s pass sent player of the match Adele Munday away to fire into the roof of the net.

Emma Frost completed the Hares tally with an emphatic finish, before ICA saw their manager sent to the stands and their keeper sent off.

And the win moves March, who are unbeaten since October, up to a comfortable fourth place in the table heading into the festive break.