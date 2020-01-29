Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: March Town lose ground in Thurlow Nunn League promotion race after inconsistent form

PUBLISHED: 12:05 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:05 29 January 2020

March Town in action against Haverhill Borough in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Pictures: IAN CARTER

March Town in action against Haverhill Borough in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Pictures: IAN CARTER

March Town boss Brett Whaley believes his side's inconsistent form of late has drifted them away from the promotion race.

March Town in action against Haverhill Borough in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Pictures: IAN CARTERMarch Town in action against Haverhill Borough in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Pictures: IAN CARTER

It's now three games without a win after the Hares' 1-1 stalemate with Haverhill Borough on Tuesday, having previously held third-placed Lakenheath to a goalless draw.

Jack Friend notched his 30th goal of the campaign in a rejuvenated second-half, after Alex Lyratzopoulos stroked the visitors into a half-time lead.

"It's a bad result, but we've had a run of them," Whaley said.

"We dominated the ball, but we didn't have the quality to open them up.

March Town in action against Haverhill Borough in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Pictures: IAN CARTERMarch Town in action against Haverhill Borough in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Pictures: IAN CARTER

"We didn't take our chances early, then Haverhill scored and we felt sorry for ourselves.

"The way we're playing at the minute, we're not in that promotion race because there are sides ahead of us that get results."

Despite creating a host of chances, March were unable to move to within one point of fourth-placed Norwich CBS, who occupy the final promotion spot in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North.

Although Whaley is disappointed with the result, he knows where his frustration lies.

March Town in action against Haverhill Borough in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Pictures: IAN CARTERMarch Town in action against Haverhill Borough in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Pictures: IAN CARTER

"We didn't have the quality that we probably had earlier in the season," he said.

"We didn't have the experience to keep doing the same things, and it wasn't what I expect from them. When we did get the ball in the final areas, the final pass wasn't quite there.

"It's not quite working for us, and when it's not working, you get back to basics and we didn't quite do that.

"You can get slightly disappointed with the players, but the odd game you've got to accept they're not quite there.

March Town in action against Haverhill Borough in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Pictures: IAN CARTERMarch Town in action against Haverhill Borough in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Pictures: IAN CARTER

"It wasn't as if their goalkeeper made five or six saves. If he did, then you can question the front lads about their ability, but it was the quality in the final third that wasn't good enough."

March visit Sheringham for a league clash on Saturday, 3pm, with both sides only separated on goal difference.

"They're a good side, and if we play like we did, we won't get a result," Whaley added.

"Other people deserve an opportunity now. There's got to be changes because the lads on the bench will expect to come in, and rightly so."

March Town in action against Haverhill Borough in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Pictures: IAN CARTERMarch Town in action against Haverhill Borough in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Pictures: IAN CARTER

March Town in action against Haverhill Borough in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Pictures: IAN CARTERMarch Town in action against Haverhill Borough in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Pictures: IAN CARTER

March Town in action against Haverhill Borough in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Pictures: IAN CARTERMarch Town in action against Haverhill Borough in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Pictures: IAN CARTER

March Town in action against Haverhill Borough in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Pictures: IAN CARTERMarch Town in action against Haverhill Borough in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Pictures: IAN CARTER

March Town in action against Haverhill Borough in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Pictures: IAN CARTERMarch Town in action against Haverhill Borough in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Pictures: IAN CARTER

March Town in action against Haverhill Borough in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Pictures: IAN CARTERMarch Town in action against Haverhill Borough in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Pictures: IAN CARTER

March Town in action against Haverhill Borough in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Pictures: IAN CARTERMarch Town in action against Haverhill Borough in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Pictures: IAN CARTER

March Town in action against Haverhill Borough in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Pictures: IAN CARTERMarch Town in action against Haverhill Borough in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Pictures: IAN CARTER

March Town in action against Haverhill Borough in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Pictures: IAN CARTERMarch Town in action against Haverhill Borough in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Pictures: IAN CARTER

March Town in action against Haverhill Borough in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Pictures: IAN CARTERMarch Town in action against Haverhill Borough in Thurlow Nunn League First Division North. Pictures: IAN CARTER

