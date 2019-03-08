PLAYER RATINGS: Numerous March Town players impressive on the eye in FA Cup return
PUBLISHED: 21:42 10 August 2019
March Town made it a memorable return to the FA Cup with victory over an in-form Norwich United today.
The Hares ran out 2-1 winners in what was a competitive affair, with numerous players impressing against their step five opponents.
Charlie Congreve - Made some important saves throughout a tricky period in the second-half. Showed composure wiser than his age may suggest. Oozed confidence when it mattered most. 9
Jamie Short - Showed signs of attacking intent from full-back whilst tracking back well. 7
Scott Callaghan - Solid addition to the defensive line and forming healthy centre-back partnership with Mattless. Comfortable in possession and always forward-thinking. 8
Max Mattless - Hares captain lead his players by example, especially in times of need. Link with Callaghan proving fruitful with little problem. Apart from the goal, an impressive display. 8
Drew Barker - Tried to assist in attack with regular bursts from full-back, but not as involved as manager may have liked. 6
Adam Rothery - Occupied centre-midfield role with ease. Quiet at times, but effective when needed, particularly with pinpoint passing. 7
Jack Rawson - Assisted with Friend's goal after intricate long-range pass. Got involved with the attack when possible, acting as the central creative hub. 8
Tarren Moxon - Tested his defender with quick feet, but not too lively. Made no major errors, despite being nullified at times. 6
Toby Allen - Tried to stamp his authority early with teasing efforts, joining in attacks when possible. Sent off for reckless challenge early in second-half. 5
Jack Friend - Heavily involved throughout and caused regular issues for visiting defence. Assisted with Gillies goal and won the game with delightful chip. Scintillating. 9
Craig Gillies - Astute display using strength and attacking prowess to his advantage. Scored important first goal, acting as a focal point for many waves of March pressure. 8