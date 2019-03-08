PLAYER RATINGS: Numerous March Town players impressive on the eye in FA Cup return

Numerous March Town players produced impressive performances during their 2-1 FA Cup win over Norwich United on Saturday. Picture: IAN CARTER Archant

March Town made it a memorable return to the FA Cup with victory over an in-form Norwich United today.

March Town striker Jack Friend was a key feature in the Hares' FA Cup victory, bagging an assist and netting the winner in a closely-fought contest. Picture: IAN CARTER March Town striker Jack Friend was a key feature in the Hares' FA Cup victory, bagging an assist and netting the winner in a closely-fought contest. Picture: IAN CARTER

The Hares ran out 2-1 winners in what was a competitive affair, with numerous players impressing against their step five opponents.

Charlie Congreve - Made some important saves throughout a tricky period in the second-half. Showed composure wiser than his age may suggest. Oozed confidence when it mattered most. 9

Jamie Short - Showed signs of attacking intent from full-back whilst tracking back well. 7

Scott Callaghan - Solid addition to the defensive line and forming healthy centre-back partnership with Mattless. Comfortable in possession and always forward-thinking. 8

Max Mattless - Hares captain lead his players by example, especially in times of need. Link with Callaghan proving fruitful with little problem. Apart from the goal, an impressive display. 8

Drew Barker - Tried to assist in attack with regular bursts from full-back, but not as involved as manager may have liked. 6

Adam Rothery - Occupied centre-midfield role with ease. Quiet at times, but effective when needed, particularly with pinpoint passing. 7

Jack Rawson - Assisted with Friend's goal after intricate long-range pass. Got involved with the attack when possible, acting as the central creative hub. 8

Tarren Moxon - Tested his defender with quick feet, but not too lively. Made no major errors, despite being nullified at times. 6

Toby Allen - Tried to stamp his authority early with teasing efforts, joining in attacks when possible. Sent off for reckless challenge early in second-half. 5

Jack Friend - Heavily involved throughout and caused regular issues for visiting defence. Assisted with Gillies goal and won the game with delightful chip. Scintillating. 9

Craig Gillies - Astute display using strength and attacking prowess to his advantage. Scored important first goal, acting as a focal point for many waves of March pressure. 8

