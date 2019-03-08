Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: March Town suffer dismal end to impressive pre-season

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 July 2019

March Town manager Brett Whaley watched his side fall to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Pinchbeck United on Saturday. Picture: STEVE SNELL

March Town manager Brett Whaley watched his side fall to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Pinchbeck United on Saturday. Picture: STEVE SNELL

March Town were put to the sword in their final pre-season friendly with Pinchbeck United on Saturday at the GER.

It was a game of two halves for the Hares, who previously went on a run of four successive wins, scoring 12 and conceding just three.

Despite falling behind moments before half-time, they showed a wealth of attacking intent through menacing crosses, drilled efforts and dangerous headed efforts.

But two further goals from the Knights after the break sealed victory for the United Counties League outfit and the annual BKD Trophy in the absence of usual competitors, Wisbech Town, who were unable to fulfil the fixture.

"It's a wake-up call," boss Brett Whaley stated.

"We never got going, and that comes from the boys themselves.

"At the minute, our performances go up and down depending on how we've just played or who we're playing, and that's something they've got to learn."

