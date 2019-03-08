Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: March Town prepare for FA Cup homecoming following dominant start to campaign

PUBLISHED: 10:37 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:37 09 August 2019

Lee Power

March Town host Norwich United in an FA Cup extra preliminary round tie on Saturday off the back of a 1-0 league victory over Fakenham Town on Tuesday night, courtesy of a Toby Allen strike. Picture: IAN CARTER

March Town United are set to host Norwich United in the FA Cup extra preliminary round on Saturday.

The winners will pocket £2,250 in prize money and earn a home tie against Eynesbury Rovers or Wellingborough Town in the preliminary round on August 24.

And the Hares will go into this weekend's match in confident mood after beginning the Thurlow Nunn League Division One North season in fine style with back-to-back wins.

Brett Whaley's men travelled to Leiston Reserves for their opening fixture of the campaign on Saturday - and returned with an 8-1 win.

Jack Friend helped himself to no fewer than six goals in the rout, with Mo Hamza and Flo Tsagium also finding the back of the net.

March welcomed Fakenham Town to Robingoodfellows Lane on Tuesday, when Toby Allen's goal was enough to secure a 1-0 victory.

But Norwich United have started well in the Premier Division, winning 2-1 at Whitton United on Saturday and thumping Gorleston 8-0 at home in midweek.

