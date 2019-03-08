Advanced search

FA Cup: March Town 2 Wellingborough Town 1

PUBLISHED: 10:38 25 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 25 August 2019

Action from the FA Cup tie between March Town United and Wellingborough Town (pic Ian Carter)

Archant

March Town booked their place in the FA Cup first qualifying round with success over Wellingborough on Saturday.

Having knocked Norwich United out of the competition earlier this month, they welcomed the Doughboys to the GER.

And Brett Whaley's men banked another £2,890 in prize money thanks to two goals from Jack Friend - taking his tally for the season into double figures already at 10 - in front of a crowd of 130.

Lloyd Buckby replied for the United Counties League Premier Division visitors, but March were deserved winners and now wait to see who they will face in the next round on the weekend of September 7-8.

The draw takes place on Tuesday afternoon.

Manager Whaley took to social media to show his delight, posting: "So proud of the players today. Brave in possession and disciplined without it. Today they stood up and showed what they are about. Into the hat on Tuesday!!! #upthehares."

The Hares turn their attention to the FA Vase next weekend, as they travel to Thurlow Nunn East League Division One North rivals Norwich CBS.

