Girl Power! Neale-Wade Academy students to fly the ‘footballing’ flag for Fenland

The under 12s 5-a-side national finalists. Back row: Ellie Curson, Molly Kirby, Sarah Southgate, Poppie Brown, Tianna Schunmann. Front row: Skye Warby, Chloe Wheatley. Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

A handful of Neale-Wade footballers are set to represent the district at the Birmingham Soccer Dome next month at the national indoor 5-a-side finals.

The unbeaten under 12 girls qualified for the nationals where they will represent Cambridgeshire and the south east region after winning a regional tournament last week.

The competition will take place in Birmingham on Monday, March 4 and will see teams from across Britain compete for a top prize.

Throughout the year, the Neale-Wade Academy girls have all gone unbeaten in the district leagues and sport teachers at the school say they are “incredibly proud”.

Dave Kenning and Natalie Park, managers of the teams, said: “This is a fantastic achievement and we are incredibly proud of the ability, effort and positive attitude shown by this group of young ladies.

“It is a testament to the great work being done by junior club coaches in the area that we are producing young players able to compete at not just county but national level.”

The under 14s team reached the semi-finals of the County Cup after a quarter final success against Comberton where Sidnee Adams was in “prolific form”, scoring five goals.

The under 13s are unbeaten in the Cambs league and have “most impressively” reached the quarter finals of the National Cup needing one more win to beat last year’s feat and gain a semi final spot.