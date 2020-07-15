New Cambridgeshire FA chairman aims to address his own Project Restart after effects of coronavirus pandemic

Phil Hill aims to restart local football after being appointed as the new Cambridgeshire FA chairman. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FA Archant

The new chairman of the Cambridgeshire Football Association said he will hope to get clubs across the county playing again, despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Phil Hill replaced Roger Pawley, who stood down from the role having served with the local FA for 48 years, after the local FA’s annual general meeting.

Hill, who joined the Cambridgeshire FA as a district representative in 1988, will also be the FA representative for the county at Wembley Stadium.

“I must pay tribute to Roger Pawley for his leadership over the last six years which puts the Association in a strong position,” Hill said.

“My first challenge is to get football restarted after the effects of the lockdown and managing the 23 per cent cut in funding from the FA, which will affect all areas of football locally.”

Ian Greenstock was also appointed as vice-chairman, while Andrew Beattie, Phil Brasher and Andrew Durman were named as directors at the Cambridgeshire FA.