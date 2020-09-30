Improved performance proves too little, too late for Park Ladies in Cambs League defeat

Park Ladies fell to a 2-1 home defeat to Eaton Socon Ladies, despite an improved second-half performance. Picture: STEVE HONE steve hone photography

An improved second-half display proved little for Park Ladies as they fell to their first defeat of the season at the weekend.

The Wimblington-based team struggled to break down their opponents in a 2-1 home defeat to Eaton Socon Ladies in the Championship North Division of the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League on Sunday, September 27.

As the contest was fought in midfield, the visitors broke the deadlock on 35 minutes after a right-wing pass was shot low towards goal, before the rebound was tucked home after the shot struck a post.

Substitutes Sophie Fenner and Sherrie Downey made an immediate impact for Park from the bench, which led to the equaliser.

Fenner’s bursting run and shot was spilt by the goalkeeper, allowing Downey to finish from close-range on 50 minutes.

However, a misplaced header from Park enabled the Eagles to finish a one-on-one 15 minutes later and secure their second league victory of the season.

Player of the match: Fran Plitsch.

Next up for Park is a league cup match against Isleham United Ladies at Parkfield Sports Club on Sunday, October 4, 2pm.

