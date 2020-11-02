Advanced search

Park Ladies continue red-hot form with dominant league cup display

PUBLISHED: 11:45 02 November 2020

Park Ladies stormed to a fourth straight win with victory at Burwell Tigers Ladies in a league cup tie. Picture: SUPPLIED/PARK LADIES

Park Ladies stormed to a fourth straight win with victory at Burwell Tigers Ladies in a league cup tie. Picture: SUPPLIED/PARK LADIES

Archant

It’s four straight wins for Park Ladies after a dominant display on the road.

Rob Mitchell’s side thrashed Burwell Tigers Ladies 7-1 in the Cambridgeshire Women’s League Cup group stage on Sunday, Georgia Stimson netting a hat-trick.

The Wimblington-based team capped a bright start with the opening goal thanks to Tinneisha Mott’s piledriver for her first Park goal.

Sherrie Downey poked home to double the lead, before Stimson finished a clever pass from Brooke Anderson to make it 3-0.

Stimson found the net once more as she tapped home a Downey pass, while a powerful run from Sophie Fenner allowed Casey Ward to earn her first of the season before half-time.

MORE: Park Ladies fight back to earn victory in league cup drama

Park continued to dominate after the break, Downey converting an Erin Powell cross for 6-0 as Stimson latched onto a pinpoint pass from player of the match Georgia Payne to seal her treble.

Burwell did grab a last-minute consolation with a 35-yard free-kick against Park, who may now be out of action owing to new coronavirus restrictions imposed on non-elite sport, including grassroots football, from Thursday until at least December 2.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Morning collision in Chatteris town centre

This red Toyota Up was recovered from a collision at Chatteris town centre on Monday (November 2) morning. Pictures: Cambs Times reader

Couple decide on Saturday to marry ahead of lockdown - and 24 hours later they do just that

Jo and Mathew get married at break neck speed after arranging the wedding in 24hrs so they could be married before lockdown, Witcham, Ely Sunday 01 November 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Car rolls into garden as collision blocks bridge

Emergency services were called to deal with a collision at Boots Bridge, Manea. The B1093 Manea Road from the traffic lights on the A141 was closed. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Shop Local: ‘I’m mainly a one-man band, and it’s tough’

Sarah Sellers (pictured), owner of Sarah at Brian�s, admitted that business has been slow since lockdown, but is determined to pull through. Picture: IAN CARTER

Pony rescued after spending night in water-filled ditch due to a firework

Crews from Wisbech and Dogthorpe were called to Wales Bank in Elm to rescue Penny the pony who was found in a ditch after being spooked by a firework. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Morning collision in Chatteris town centre

This red Toyota Up was recovered from a collision at Chatteris town centre on Monday (November 2) morning. Pictures: Cambs Times reader

Couple decide on Saturday to marry ahead of lockdown - and 24 hours later they do just that

Jo and Mathew get married at break neck speed after arranging the wedding in 24hrs so they could be married before lockdown, Witcham, Ely Sunday 01 November 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Car rolls into garden as collision blocks bridge

Emergency services were called to deal with a collision at Boots Bridge, Manea. The B1093 Manea Road from the traffic lights on the A141 was closed. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Shop Local: ‘I’m mainly a one-man band, and it’s tough’

Sarah Sellers (pictured), owner of Sarah at Brian�s, admitted that business has been slow since lockdown, but is determined to pull through. Picture: IAN CARTER

Pony rescued after spending night in water-filled ditch due to a firework

Crews from Wisbech and Dogthorpe were called to Wales Bank in Elm to rescue Penny the pony who was found in a ditch after being spooked by a firework. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Latest from the Cambs Times

£10,000 drugs find during police ‘home visit’

Police who arrested a man in Wisbech later found a £10,000 cannabis factory at his home. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Pony rescued after spending night in water-filled ditch due to a firework

Crews from Wisbech and Dogthorpe were called to Wales Bank in Elm to rescue Penny the pony who was found in a ditch after being spooked by a firework. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Council agrees who will project manage shops and flats for historic high street

From left: Taleyna Fletcher, FDC’s Wisbech Townscape Heritage Officer; Jeremy Ault, of Pick Everard; Cllr Chris Seaton, FDC’s Portfolio Holder for Social Mobility and Heritage; and Justin Wingfield, FDC’s Head of Economic Growth and Assets.

Morning collision in Chatteris town centre

This red Toyota Up was recovered from a collision at Chatteris town centre on Monday (November 2) morning. Pictures: Cambs Times reader

Park Ladies continue red-hot form with dominant league cup display

Park Ladies stormed to a fourth straight win with victory at Burwell Tigers Ladies in a league cup tie. Picture: SUPPLIED/PARK LADIES