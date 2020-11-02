Park Ladies continue red-hot form with dominant league cup display
PUBLISHED: 11:45 02 November 2020
It’s four straight wins for Park Ladies after a dominant display on the road.
Rob Mitchell’s side thrashed Burwell Tigers Ladies 7-1 in the Cambridgeshire Women’s League Cup group stage on Sunday, Georgia Stimson netting a hat-trick.
The Wimblington-based team capped a bright start with the opening goal thanks to Tinneisha Mott’s piledriver for her first Park goal.
Sherrie Downey poked home to double the lead, before Stimson finished a clever pass from Brooke Anderson to make it 3-0.
Stimson found the net once more as she tapped home a Downey pass, while a powerful run from Sophie Fenner allowed Casey Ward to earn her first of the season before half-time.
Park continued to dominate after the break, Downey converting an Erin Powell cross for 6-0 as Stimson latched onto a pinpoint pass from player of the match Georgia Payne to seal her treble.
Burwell did grab a last-minute consolation with a 35-yard free-kick against Park, who may now be out of action owing to new coronavirus restrictions imposed on non-elite sport, including grassroots football, from Thursday until at least December 2.
