Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Local refereeing scheme scoops national awards thanks to positive community impact

PUBLISHED: 12:46 24 July 2019

Secretary of the Peterborough RA, Neil Smith (left), chairman of the Referees' Association Paul Field (centre) and chairman of the Peterborough RA, Robert Windle. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

Secretary of the Peterborough RA, Neil Smith (left), chairman of the Referees' Association Paul Field (centre) and chairman of the Peterborough RA, Robert Windle. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

A local refereeing scheme tasted national success thanks to their positive work within the community.

The Peterborough & Fenland Referee Development Scheme (Peterborough RA) claimed two prestigious awards at a recent Referees' Association Awards evening.

Peterborough RA was the only association to win two out of the five possible categories at the De Vere Hotel in Milton Keynes.

First up was the Social Media & Digital Excellence award whereby judges highlighted the association's multimedia Facebook page, including 15,000 photographs and mini films.

You may also want to watch:

They also won an award for Outstanding Contribution to the Community where Peterborough RA's work with lifestyle charity Vivacity, in schools across Whittlesey, at the annual Young Referees Day and organising special events and festivals were highlighted.

Robert Windle, chairman of the Peterborough RA, said: "To be recognised on the National Stage and to receive two awards is a fantastic achievement and tribute to the dedicated committee members of the association.

"We are grateful to sponsors and grant supporters such as Cambs Community Funding and Vivacity that have given us the opportunity to work outside the conventional expectations of a regular Referees' Association."

In attendance at the event included chairman of the Referees' Association, Paul Field, and Neil Smith, secretary of the Peterborough RA.

Most Read

Silver Mercedes-Benz car wrapped in cling film by pranksters after owner ‘parked in disabled bay’ at Jacks supermarket in Chatteris

The silver Mercedes-Benz C-Class car wrapped in cling film outside Jacks supermarket in Chatteris. Picture: Facebook / Robb Grim

Young boy, aged 16, caught driving his mum’s ‘full car’ through Cambridgeshire city AGAIN and is sent to youth court immediately

A 16-year-old was caught driving his mother’s ‘full car’ in Peterborough – not for the first time. Picture: BCH Road Policing / Twitter

Driver, aged 21, with ‘no licence and insurance’ slams Renault family car into Cambridgeshire home during high-speed police pursuit

The end result of a police pursuit in Cambridge after a 21-year-old driver failed to stop for officers. Picture: Cambridge Cops / Twitter

Did Cambs County Council mislead members over report by non executive councillor director of property offshoot who is yet to join the board?

Cllr Roger Hickford (left) with Chris Malyon. Cllr Hickford is the deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council and appointed as non executive director of This Land Ltd. He is yet to take up the appointment. Mr Malyon is deputy chief executive of the county council. And has taken up the role of non executive director. Picture; ARCHANT

Level 3 Hot Weather Alert in the Fens as region expected to be hotter than Ibiza and Athens as temperatures reach 36C in three-day heat wave

Cambridgeshire is to be hit by a three-day heat wave this week where you can expect weather hotter than Ibiza and Athens. Picture: Google Weather / Met Office

Most Read

Silver Mercedes-Benz car wrapped in cling film by pranksters after owner ‘parked in disabled bay’ at Jacks supermarket in Chatteris

The silver Mercedes-Benz C-Class car wrapped in cling film outside Jacks supermarket in Chatteris. Picture: Facebook / Robb Grim

Young boy, aged 16, caught driving his mum’s ‘full car’ through Cambridgeshire city AGAIN and is sent to youth court immediately

A 16-year-old was caught driving his mother’s ‘full car’ in Peterborough – not for the first time. Picture: BCH Road Policing / Twitter

Driver, aged 21, with ‘no licence and insurance’ slams Renault family car into Cambridgeshire home during high-speed police pursuit

The end result of a police pursuit in Cambridge after a 21-year-old driver failed to stop for officers. Picture: Cambridge Cops / Twitter

Did Cambs County Council mislead members over report by non executive councillor director of property offshoot who is yet to join the board?

Cllr Roger Hickford (left) with Chris Malyon. Cllr Hickford is the deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council and appointed as non executive director of This Land Ltd. He is yet to take up the appointment. Mr Malyon is deputy chief executive of the county council. And has taken up the role of non executive director. Picture; ARCHANT

Level 3 Hot Weather Alert in the Fens as region expected to be hotter than Ibiza and Athens as temperatures reach 36C in three-day heat wave

Cambridgeshire is to be hit by a three-day heat wave this week where you can expect weather hotter than Ibiza and Athens. Picture: Google Weather / Met Office

Latest from the Cambs Times

‘I am a survivor, not his victim anymore’: Wisbech woman who was stalked, harassed and beaten by jailed ex-lover speaks out

Becky Powell suffered years of terrifying abuse at the hands of her stalker ex-boyfriend Jordan Hughes from Wisbech (pictured) who was jailed last week. Picture: SUPPLIED

Local refereeing scheme scoops national awards thanks to positive community impact

Secretary of the Peterborough RA, Neil Smith (left), chairman of the Referees' Association Paul Field (centre) and chairman of the Peterborough RA, Robert Windle. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY

Climate change protestors block entrance to Cambridgeshire County Council’s Shire Hall, Cambridge, claiming it symbolised ‘stepping over their futures’

Council leader Steve Count engages with Extinction Rebellion protesters outside Shire Hall. Pictture; LDR

Man dies after crash in Six Mile Bottom

A man has died after his van left the road and overturned in Six Mile Bottom on the A11 on July 23. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Wisbech Community Fundraiser exceeds expectations to raise thousands for local care centre

The Big Community Fundraiser in Wisbech last month raised nearly £6,000 for the Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre. Picture: XYANTHE LAMBERT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists