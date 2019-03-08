Local refereeing scheme scoops national awards thanks to positive community impact

Secretary of the Peterborough RA, Neil Smith (left), chairman of the Referees' Association Paul Field (centre) and chairman of the Peterborough RA, Robert Windle. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

A local refereeing scheme tasted national success thanks to their positive work within the community.

The Peterborough & Fenland Referee Development Scheme (Peterborough RA) claimed two prestigious awards at a recent Referees' Association Awards evening.

Peterborough RA was the only association to win two out of the five possible categories at the De Vere Hotel in Milton Keynes.

First up was the Social Media & Digital Excellence award whereby judges highlighted the association's multimedia Facebook page, including 15,000 photographs and mini films.

They also won an award for Outstanding Contribution to the Community where Peterborough RA's work with lifestyle charity Vivacity, in schools across Whittlesey, at the annual Young Referees Day and organising special events and festivals were highlighted.

Robert Windle, chairman of the Peterborough RA, said: "To be recognised on the National Stage and to receive two awards is a fantastic achievement and tribute to the dedicated committee members of the association.

"We are grateful to sponsors and grant supporters such as Cambs Community Funding and Vivacity that have given us the opportunity to work outside the conventional expectations of a regular Referees' Association."

In attendance at the event included chairman of the Referees' Association, Paul Field, and Neil Smith, secretary of the Peterborough RA.