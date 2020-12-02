‘I’ve found it hard to adapt’ - footballer reveals struggles on staying strong during pandemic

For one female footballer in the Fens, she is still finding it difficult to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic since its inception nine months ago.

Jessica Krauss (pictured) said she is not worried about Covid-19 and cannot wait to return back to the pitch. Picture: STEVE HONE Jessica Krauss (pictured) said she is not worried about Covid-19 and cannot wait to return back to the pitch. Picture: STEVE HONE

Jessica Krauss sees Covid-19 as a hindrance on her ability to play a sport she loves, but at the same time, to relieve her emotions.

“I have found it really hard to adapt. I let all my frustrations out in training and game days, but I enjoy the social side and teamwork within football,” she said.

Jessica, who played for Hungate Rovers Ladies for around seven years, arrived at fellow Fenland club March Town Ladies who play in the Premier Division of the Cambridgeshire Women’s County League.

It’s been tough to find a consistent spell of enjoyment since arriving at the GER in July, ready for the 2020-21 season which has been suspended due to a second Covid-19 lockdown imposed in November.

“We worked hard in pre-season to get fitness up and with all the gaps, it’s made it hard to continue to maintain your fitness and made it extremely hard to gel with the team,” Jessica said.

“I can only compare to the previous season with Hungate, but gelling with the team has been hard with the huge gaps in training and game time.”

Jessica worked through pre-season and in lockdown to boost and maintain her fitness, which she admitted has not been the easiest of tasks.

With safety measures in place, boosting her chances for a return on the pitch has got harder for Jessica, which she feels is limiting her own preparations.

“We are expected to maintain a two-metre distance. However, with football being a contact sport, this is impossible during games and limits what we are able to do,” she said.

“We have also had to isolate due to other teams having positive players, which affects the whole team even if they weren’t present for the games as training needs to stop.”

Jessica is one not to let hurdles stop her, and although she thinks there is only one benefit of the pandemic, the urge to play again is pulling her through.

“The team are finding it hard to keep a positive head within the game; we get the morale up and then we are placed into another restriction,” she added.

“I don’t feel worried regarding Covid. I believe if I’m going to get it, I will get it through my job. I still love to play and I look forward to returning and getting stuck into our game.”

