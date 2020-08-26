Gallery

Whittlesey Sports Association secure a bright future thanks to floodlights donation

Whittlesey Sports Association have been boosted with new portable floodlights, which were unveiled at a Whittlesey Juniors FC match. Picture: ROBERT WINDLE/RUI CHAMBERLAIN Archant

Whittlesey Sports Association (WSA) can look forward to a bright future after they were donated new portable floodlights.

The floodlights were officially unveiled at Whittlesey Juniors FC on Sunday, August 23 during a match between the club’s under 12s teams.

Claire Rayner, chair of The Whittlesey Charity which donated the floodlights, as well as mayor of Whittlesey Cllr David Mason were on hand for the launch, where the lights came to the fore during a damp evening.

The lights are believed to have cost £6,200 with the Whittlesey Sports Association contributing £450.

Mrs Rayner said: “The charity was keen to support local good causes and this was an excellent project which will benefit the community.”

Cllr Mason also congratulated the WSA on organising the night and said he was excited about the future of community events.

In October last year, Whittlesey Athletic secured a £32,718 grant from the Premier League through the Football Stadia Improvement Fund to install new floodlights at their Feldale Field ground.

