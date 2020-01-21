Advanced search

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Whittlesey Athletic disappointed after game of two halves, says player-boss Hailstone

PUBLISHED: 10:37 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:37 21 January 2020

Whittlesey Athletic player-manager Ricky Hailstone was disappointed not to see his team earn all three points after a game of two halves. Picture: DAN MASON

Whittlesey Athletic player-manager Ricky Hailstone was disappointed not to see his team earn all three points after a game of two halves. Picture: DAN MASON

Whittlesey Athletic player-manager Ricky Hailstone was disappointed not to see his team earn all three points after a game of two halves.

The Fenland side led at the break before conceding late on in their 1-1 draw with Birstall United in Division One of the United Counties League on Saturday.

Despite extending their unbeaten league run to five games, Hailstone felt his team should have shown more quality in the final third.

"They dominated and we did hang on to a point," he admitted.

"They did have chances, but we had superior chances in the first-half.

"I think we tired and that came from a lot of chasing the ball in the first-half.

"In the second-half, we didn't get going; we didn't threaten too much, but it's disappointing not to hang on."

A frantic end-to-end contest saw Whittlesey hit the front when Jack Carter slotted home from the penalty spot to net his 10th goal of the season after strike partner Matt Heron was fouled.

This only sparked the visitors into life as they grew in confidence, winger Dion Potter causing most of the issues with tricky footwork.

But despite not claiming a seventh league victory this season, Athletic are focusing on stability rather than safety.

"We know with Leicestershire sides that they're going to come out and work hard," Hailstone said.

"They had a young side and we thought if we got on top like we did for the first 20 minutes, we could dominate and we did.

"But we let them back and we stopped working hard. We let them get down the sides too much and in the middle of defence, you're going to be stopping crosses."

"We were good at times and poor at times; people worked hard and didn't work hard at times.

"Five unbeaten is a good run at any level. Through the first-half of the season, we won two games and lost three, but we've had a run of games with teams in and around us, which has helped and gives us a chance.

"We're looking up rather than looking down."

Whittlesey face a run of successive away league games over the next three weeks, starting at Northamptonshire side Raunds Town this Saturday, 3pm.

Pervert police officer Phil Richardson who admitted downloading baby rape images spared jail

Former March police officer Phil Richardson given a suspended sentence for downloading vile images including the rape of a baby, a court heard on Wednesday. Picture: Archant/FILE

Five fire crews dispatched to save four people ‘stranded in a car in flood water’ at Welney Wash

Four people were rescued from a car stuck in flood water at Welney Wash. Picture: Terry Harris/FILE

Affordable housing and thousands in community benefit payments DROPPED as council prepares to accept £10k instead to allow 28 homes to be built in March

Berryfield development where 28 houses were approved six years ago.But a viability study has now ruled out any affordable housing.

Vandals slash tyres on cars and mobility scooter in March

Tyres were slashed on seven cars – and even a mobility scooter – in the West End area of March in one night. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Police release footage of motorist who drove at the twice the speed limit in village

Patrick Webb, 24, was caught driving his BMW coupe at 119mph by a member of police staff carrying out speed checks on the A141 near Warboys just before 1.45pm on 3 June.

