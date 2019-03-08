LOCAL FOOTBALL: Whittlesey Athletic blow Over their final rivals to lift county trophy

Whittlesey Athletic celebrate their Cliff Bullen Challenge Cup success. Picture: DAN MASON Archant

Whittlesey Athletic were crowned Cliff Bullen Challenge Cup winners on Tuesday night - and a successful season could still get even better tomorrow.

Whittlesey Athletic player-manager Ricky Hailstone shows off the Cliff Bullen Challenge Cup with children Ruby and Alfie. Picture: DAN MASON Whittlesey Athletic player-manager Ricky Hailstone shows off the Cliff Bullen Challenge Cup with children Ruby and Alfie. Picture: DAN MASON

The Peterborough & District League Premier Division outfit proved too classy for opponents Over Sports, running out 4-0 victors at the Glassworld Stadium, Histon, to lift the county silverware.

Matthew Heron's double and Scott Carter's tap-in inside 33 had the contest won before half-time with Dan Redhead's second-half strike adding the gloss to a dominant display against the Kershaw Senior A Division champions.

Whittlesey player-boss Ricky Hailstone said: "Our game plan was to get out of the blocks, get in their faces and not give them time because they are a decent side.

"We rode our luck at times, but all in all it was very, very pleasing."

Winning promotion to Step 6 was the big goal for Whittlesey this season and they appear to have done that by finishing fifth in their league.

And they can now cap a fine campaign by completing an honours double when facing league champions Moulton Harrox in the Peterborough Senior Cup final tomorrow at the Nene Valley Community Centre, in Peterborough (5.30pm).

"Finishing in the top five to gain promotion was our only ambition this year . . . and we scrambled into fifth," added Hailstone.

"We went to probably seven or eight games over a run of 12 games with only 12 players.

"We struggled over Christmas and had some bad results, but we've come out the other side flying.

"We just have to wait to hear about a grant for floodlights, which we find out about by the end of May.

"The cups are a bonus. We've won one now, and we go the Senior Cup full of confidence and on a high.

"We've got a few players missing, but we'll do our best to beat the league winners."