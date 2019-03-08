GIRLS FOOTBALL: Academy aces on the March thanks to League Cup success

March Academy Under 14 Girls are, back row, left to right, Hollie Fleming, Alana Jackson, Alexis Pomfrett, Peggy Thurlby, Maddison Hayes, Briony Herring, front row, Jasmine Mayes, Brooke Grief, Chloe Hunt and Jasmine Hayes. Picture: SUBMITTED Archant

March Academy Under 14 Girls celebrated their first win of the new Cambridgeshire Women's & Girls League season last Saturday.

Maddison Hayes, Briony Herring and Jasmine Hayes hit the goals in a 3-1 victory against Godmanchester Rovers Blue in the opening round of the League Cup. Herring's spectacular effort was scored from the halfway line while Mayes took the player-of-the-match accolade.

The victory also included a penalty save from goalkeeper Peggy Thurlby as the March side, coached by Jan Bowen, advanced to the second round.

The team are grateful to sponsor Cambridge Courier Services Ltd who are backing them for the fourth consecutive season.