Sport across Cambridgeshire feels the full force of coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 16:40 17 March 2020

Rugby across the county has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: STEVE WELLS

Sport across Cambridgeshire has felt the full force of the coronavirus pandemic.

All of our non-league and local football sides will now be out of action for the foreseeable future, with other sports including hockey and rugby also affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Spencer Larham, secretary of Wisbech Town whose Northern Premier League South East Division six-pointer with Market Drayton Town went ahead on Saturday and were meant to play Cleethorpes Town tonight, was not surprised with the decision.

He said: “Given the situation, it’s the most sensible decision.

“The health and wellbeing of players, volunteers and supporters should come first.”

The decision comes after the FA postponed all grassroots football as the Government’s announcement on the coronavirus pandemic yesterday (March 16).

In a statement, the FA said: “Following the Government’s announcement, for people to avoid social contact and gatherings where possible, we are now advising that all grassroots football in England is postponed for the foreseeable future.

“We have also decided to postpone all matches across all FA competitions, including those outside of the professional game, until 3 April.”

The statement continued: “Throughout this period, we have taken Government advice with the priority being the health and wellbeing of all. We will continue to work closely with the grassroots game during this time.”

Following the FA’s announcement, the Northern Premier League said they decided to “reluctantly suspend all fixtures until further notice”, while the Isthmian League said they have also suspended all matches until April 3.

The United Counties League, which Whittlesey Athletic play in, alongside the Cambridgeshire County League and the Peterborough & District Football League have also paused their fixtures.

It’s not just football that is feeling the full effect of the pandemic. The Eastern Counties Rugby Union League has suspended their fixtures until at least April 14.

The league said in a statement: “Following government advice, the RFU will suspend all rugby activity in England, at both professional and community level.

“Rugby activity includes club training, league and cup matches plus rugby education courses from 17 March until 14 April subject to continued review.”

Meanwhile, the East Region Hockey League has postponed all fixtures for this weekend, the March & District Pool League have cancelled their summer league this year and the March & District Table Tennis League will not run for the foreseeable future.

Drive 24