Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Substitutes strike as March Town triumph in derby scrap

PUBLISHED: 10:06 04 April 2019

March Town defender Gav Cooke during their derby win against Downham Town. Picture: IAN CARTER

March Town defender Gav Cooke during their derby win against Downham Town. Picture: IAN CARTER

AdGarry Samuels

March Town boss Brett Whaley praised his players for battling to derby success last Saturday.

The Hares climbed into fifth place in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North standings thanks to a 2-0 victory against Downham Town at the GER.

Substitutes Toby Allen and Florian Nobel Guimdo Tsagium climbed off the bench to hit the goals in the closing quarter-of-an-hour. The latter player was making his Hares debut after arriving from higher-level Peterborough Northern Star.

“It wasn’t particularly pretty, but it was a match we needed to win,” said Whaley.

“I got the reaction I wanted after a disappointing performance and defeat in our previous games.

“We knew it would be a tough scrap and had that in mind with our team selection.

“We set up as solidly as we could and we knew we had players on the bench who could on and make an impact with pace and quality.

“And that’s exactly how it turned out with Toby and Flo getting the goals that earned us a really important result. Everyone involved did everything asked of them.”

Allen broke the deadlock when heading in a long throw from Danny Emmington before Tsagium sealed the points late on.

The Cameroonian teenager pounced from close range after a Gav Cooke free-kick had been spilled by the visiting goalkeeper.

The Hares go to mid-table side Leiston Reserves this Saturday, 3pm, when captain Max Mattless returns after serving a three-match suspension.

And Whaley has stressed the importance of backing up their success against Downham with another three points.

He added: “We need to finish the season strongly and finish as high as we possibly can.

“There is a good surface at Leiston and it will be a case of setting up with a different gameplan to last Saturday.

“It’s an opportunity to play a bit more football than is possible on our pitch and it’s a test for the lads to be adaptable in how they approach the game.”

Most Read

Body of man found in river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea

A body of a man has been found in the river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Care home in Whittlesey in special measures after being slammed by CQC for ‘significant safety risks’

Dementia care home Keneydon House in Whittlesey has been placed in special measures after a damning inspection found 'significant risks'. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Stabbing at March train station car park

Four men arrested following a stabbing at March train station.

Chatteris care home voted top 20 in East of England by residents and staff

A care home in Chatteris is rated one of the top 20 in the East of England by residents and their families. Picture: TOMORROW'S GUIDES LTD

Most Read

Body of man found in river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea

A body of a man has been found in the river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Care home in Whittlesey in special measures after being slammed by CQC for ‘significant safety risks’

Dementia care home Keneydon House in Whittlesey has been placed in special measures after a damning inspection found 'significant risks'. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Stabbing at March train station car park

Four men arrested following a stabbing at March train station.

Chatteris care home voted top 20 in East of England by residents and staff

A care home in Chatteris is rated one of the top 20 in the East of England by residents and their families. Picture: TOMORROW'S GUIDES LTD

Latest from the Cambs Times

Hare coursing down across Cambridgeshire by 19 per cent, police say

Hare coursing has been cut by 19 per cent in Cambridgeshire this year due to four civil injunctions being secured by police, it has been revealed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Councillor Jan French donates watering cans to Eastwood Cemetery in March

Mayor Councillor Jan French with watering cans donated to Eastwood Road cemetery. Picture: JAN FRENCH

Man from Wisbech arrested in connection with suspected keyless theft of luxury Mercedes-Benz E-Class car

A warrant carried out at a Wisbech garage led to the recovery of this suspected stolen Mercedes-Benz E-Class car. Picture: CAMBS COPS

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Substitutes strike as March Town triumph in derby scrap

March Town defender Gav Cooke during their derby win against Downham Town. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists